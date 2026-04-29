Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Trapeze artists are true athletes and are only one of the exciting circus acts you will see at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Italian Dinner Night at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Community Choir practice at the Pahrump Valley High School music room, at 6:30pm. 501 E Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, APRIL 30

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Serendipity Sisters meet every other week on Thursdays beginning at 1:30 p.m. at different restaurants around Pahrump. They welcome Pahrump ladies ages 50 to 80+ “with open arms and big smiles!” Text an R.S.V.P. to MaryKay at 602-390-3132, or consult their group on the Nextdoor app. This week, they’re meeting at Artesian Cellars at 1731 S. Hwy. 160.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Bingo at the Elks Lodge #2796 every Thursday at 6 p.m. 2220 E. Basin Ave. 775-751-2796.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

FUTURE PLANNING

The Pahrump Theatre Company conducts their first-ever “First Friday” on May 1st. Free to attend – just show up and join the fun. Kids’ karaoke, open mic, improv, and later, a theatrical twist on nightlife. 5 p.m. to late. Bring friends, family, and your energy to this evening of performance, creativity, and community. 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 1. Consult pahrumptheatre.org for more information or call 775-469-2072.

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Our Kiwanis Club of Pahrump Valley is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus back to Pahrump on May 2nd and 3rd with showtimes both days at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Discount tickets for the Petrack Park venue are on sale now at https://cm-circus.square.site or pay at the box office at a rate of $17 for adults and $10 for children 2-12, and seniors 65 and up. No charge for children under the age of 2. The midway opens an hour before the show. The 90-minute family-friendly show features big cats, tight rope, aerialist, fire eating, dogs, foot juggling, and daredevil performances. Visit www.cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information about this year’s show.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com