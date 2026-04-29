Reported residential burglary leads to arrest of two

One of the suspects in the incident was arrested on drug related charges.

The report of a residential burglary in Pahrump led to the arrest of two suspects. One woman was arrested on one count of residential burglary, one count of controlled substance possession, and one count of prescription medication possession without a prescription, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) arrest report. Another NCSO arrest report states that the man was charged with one count of residential burglary.

Police found a white crystalline substance in a clear plastic bag and a prescription medication bottle with 41 diazepam pills inside a red Cadillac that was registered to the woman. The arrest report adds that the white substance tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine and weighed 20.51 grams.

According to the arrest report, the woman said the methamphetamine belonged to her and that she had last used methamphetamine that morning.

The incident originally began when law enforcement was dispatched to the report of a residential burglary in progress at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. The reporting party told dispatch that a man in all-black clothing was on a property and had entered a yellow trailer. They further explained to dispatch that the property’s owner had died.

The report continues that a deputy arrived on scene and saw a man carrying a suitcase and two paintings while walking away from a yellow trailer. A woman also was found near the trailer.

According to the arrest report, the man told police he did not own the property but knew it was under foreclosure and that he wanted to see if there were any salvageable items since it appeared to have been rummaged through. The report also states that the man claimed the woman and he had submitted an offer for the property but had not heard back yet.

In her statement to law enforcement, the woman said she put in an offer since the property was under foreclosure but had not heard back yet, according to the arrest report. The report further states the woman admitted to entering the yellow trailer to look for valuable items.

The reporting party, also contacted by authorities, said they saw the man enter the RV and the woman inside the trailer, according to the arrest report.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com