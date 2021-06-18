15-year-old girl, former Pahrump resident, missing in Las Vegas

A teen girl, formerly a former Pahrump resident now living in Texas, went missing during a trip to Las Vegas.

Henderson Police Department

15-year-old Linzy-Anne Fong was last seen on the evening of June 15, according to information being distributed in a flyer.

Fong was scheduled to be on a flight back home on the following day but missed it, according to authorities. Fong has not been heard from and may be in danger.

Fong is described as having brown hair with blonde underneath. She has blue eyes and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Fong was last seen wearing an orange Gatorade T-shirt, jeans and a black and white checkered Vans with red on them. She could have a gray hard case rolling suitcase with her.

The Henderson Police Department can be contacted at 702-267-5000.