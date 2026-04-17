1920s-themed homeschool prom coming to Pahrump

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On April 25, a free Great Gatsby-themed homeschool prom will be held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort for homeschoolers ages 13 through 18. (Amber Tumbarello/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Homeschooled Pahrumpians are cordially invited to join an upcoming evening of dancing and delight, all in dazzling Roaring ’20s theming.

“It’s just been thrilling to see the excitement and the encouragement progress the closer it gets,” Amber Tumbarello told the Pahrump Valley Times.

On Saturday, April 25, a Great Gatsby-themed homeschool prom will be held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, located at 301 West Leslie Street. Homeschoolers ages 13 through 18 are welcome to the free event.

“They’ve been so excited and they have literally counted down the days,” Tumbarello said about the reception of students who have confirmed their attendance.

The event has tentative schedule of arrival and pictures from 4:30 to 5 p.m., dinner and desserts from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and dancing and activities with a live DJ from 6 to 9 p.m. The best dressed boy and girl will be voted on and the winners will take home a cash prize.

Dress code is formal attire. The fancier, the better, per Tumbarello. Popcorn, slushies and 1920s-inspired foods will also be served at the event.

“We tried to make it as accurate as possible,” Tumbarello enthused.

The prom on April 25 is organized by Tumbarello and other parents of homeschooled students. Tumbarello said that the idea of putting on a homeschool prom was first discussed a year ago.

For more information about the upcoming homeschool prom and to RSVP, visit eventcreate.com/pahrump-homeschool-prom or contact pahrumphomeschoolgroups@gmail.com.

Tumbarello thanks the community for their help in putting together the event.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com