2 burros die after Pahrump area vehicle collision

Residents in the area of Blagg Road and Comstock Avenue literally found themselves in the dark after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a power pole, just before 12 a.m., on Thursday, July 26.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said one person received minor injuries.

“The accident caused damage to a utility pole and a power disruption throughout the immediate area,” Lewis noted. “One driver was injured, however, they declined to be medically transported. Crews with Valley Electric Association were notified and restored power within hours after the accident.”

Burros hit

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital following an early morning vehicle versus burro collision along Highway 160 on Thursday, July 26.

“At approximately 5:02 in the morning, we were dispatched to the area of Highway 160, just south of Fehrs Way, for a motor vehicle accident involving two burros,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, one of the burros was deceased while the other was still alive but gravely injured. Medic crews transported one patient to the local hospital.”

Nye County authorities were forced to euthanize the second injured burro.

The person transported is expected to recover from their injuries.

Barbecue failure

On Sunday July 29, fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 block of north Linda Street, just before 5 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a barbecue grill had failed, causing a propane fire which extended to the attached rear porch of the residence,” Lewis said. “The fire had been mostly extinguished by the owner prior to the arrival of fire crews, who ensured suppression of the fire and also assessed one patient, who suffered minor burn injuries to the hand. That patient refused medical transport.”

Lewis went on to say that the initial investigation revealed a failure of the barbecue grill.

“As far as barbecuing with a propane grill, the big challenge is to make sure the lines are not frayed or failing because of the heat stress and cracks in the line from being outside,” he said. “You can use soapy water to run up and down the line, and the connections, to make sure that there are no leaks. If there are any questions you should replace the components before lighting the grill. You also always want to keep a lit grill attended to and away from any nearby structures.”

Vehicle crash

Fire crews were summoned to the area of Manse Road between Hafen Ranch Road and Highway 160 for a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday, July 31, just before 7 a.m.

“Crews arrived on scene and confirmed the accident as reported,” Lewis said. “Their scene size-up and risk assessment revealed there was no entrapment, however one person was injured and transported to the local hospital.”

Additionally, Lewis commented on the road construction project along Homestead Road as far as how the project is affecting their service calls in the area.

“It slows us down just a bit and we are trying to use alternate routes when appropriate,” Lewis said. “But in some cases we simply can’t exercise those routes as it adds too much time to our responses. As always, we are just using due caution as we go through the construction areas.”

