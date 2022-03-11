46°F
2 charged in home invasion on Indole Street

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
March 11, 2022 - 7:56 am
 
Updated March 11, 2022 - 9:03 am
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Avenue and Indole Street ...
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Avenue and Indole Street in Pahrump, according to reports from first responders. The identity of the shooting victim hasn't been released. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly invaded an Indole Street home on Thursday morning, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene sometime after 7 a.m., the homeowner had shot a man who was allegedly breaking into her home. The man, whose identity has not been confirmed, was treated at Desert View Hospital and later charged with home invasion, residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, according to sheriff’s reports.

The homeowner allegedly also caught Dannette Barker, 34, of Pahrump, exiting her garage, according to sheriff’s reports. Barker fled the scene, according to deputies, but was captured hours later and charged with attempted residential burglary and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly told KPVM on Thursday that the property where the shooting occurred had been burglarized multiple times.

