74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

23 cases of ‘Pigeon Fever’ confirmed in Nevada

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2022 - 2:59 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Agriculture issued a warning this month about a highly contagious disease affecting horses and cattle throughout the Silver State.

The contagion, known as “Pigeon Fever” causes large abscesses to form on the chest region of a horse or under the belly.

The swelling on the horse’s chest resembles that of a pigeon’s breast, which is how the disease got its name.

The bacteria lives in the ground, where it can survive for long periods.

It can also survive for shorter periods in hay and shavings.

Horses are infected when the bacteria gains access to the body through small scrapes or wounds in the skin, either by direct contact with contaminated soil or objects, or by insects (flies), that deposit the bacteria on broken skin.

Depending on the form of the disease, an infected horse may also exhibit fever, lameness, weight loss, decreased appetite, lethargy, signs of respiratory disease, and abdominal pain. On rare occasions, the bacterium can cause infection of the bones or septic arthritis which is an intensely painful infection in a joint that carries a poor prognosis unless detected early and treated aggressively according to the NDA.

More than 23 cases confirmed

As such, the NDA is encouraging horse owners to practice good horse health safety measures to mitigate the risk of the disease as numbers of confirmed cases of Pigeon Fever rise in the fall.

Year to date, the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed 23 cases of Pigeon Fever, 18 of which have been confirmed since Sept. 1, highlighting the spike commonly seen in this disease this during this time of year.

Humans can also contract Pigeon Fever, thus extreme care should be taken when working with infected animals, as insects are the normal carrier of the bacteria, NDA officials say.

Health safety measures urged

According to NDA interim state veterinarian Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, biosecurity practices at home and at events are important.

“The key to limiting the spread of Pigeon Fever is good horse health safety practices,” Goicoechea said.

Additionally, horse health safety practices according to the NDA include fly control, not sharing water buckets and equipment, and avoiding tying horses in high traffic areas.

If a horse owner suspects their animals might be affected, they should contact their veterinarian.

Regarding treatment for Pigeon Fever, the severity of external abscesses can vary, but most cases are treated with hot compresses, lancing and draining, which is preferable in order to prevent the discharge from contaminating the environment as the abscess slowly drains.

Additionally, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be administered to ease discomfort before or after the abscess is drained, according to the NDA.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges coming to Nevada
Up to 40 cannabis consumption lounges coming to Nevada
By Ricardo Torres-Cortez Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Monday announced that it had received 100 completed applications during a 10-day window earlier this month.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are seen entertaining ...
Silver Tappers sell out USO Show
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

USO Show will take the audience on a trip around the world, beginning on the East coast of America and wending through Italy, Germany, France and Latin America before finishing on the West coast.

Brian Formisano
How businesses can prepare for changes in consumers, higher loan rates
By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Federal Reserve is expected to continue raising interest rates to counteract inflation. The prospect of rising rates may seem daunting for small business owners, but the reality so far may have been less worrisome.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file photo Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with ...
Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Desert Research Institute study showed higher levels of arsenic and other heavy metals in 22 percent of rural wells than is considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live music of all genres will be playing i ...
It’s going to be ‘chili’ weather this weekend in Beatty
Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The weather for the last weekend of October may or may not be chillier than normal, but it is certain to be chili weather for Beatty Days this weekend. The annual event runs Oct. 28-30 at Cottonwood Park.