23 cases of ‘Pigeon Fever’ confirmed in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Agriculture issued a warning this month about a highly contagious disease affecting horses and cattle throughout the Silver State.

The contagion, known as “Pigeon Fever” causes large abscesses to form on the chest region of a horse or under the belly.

The swelling on the horse’s chest resembles that of a pigeon’s breast, which is how the disease got its name.

The bacteria lives in the ground, where it can survive for long periods.

It can also survive for shorter periods in hay and shavings.

Horses are infected when the bacteria gains access to the body through small scrapes or wounds in the skin, either by direct contact with contaminated soil or objects, or by insects (flies), that deposit the bacteria on broken skin.

Depending on the form of the disease, an infected horse may also exhibit fever, lameness, weight loss, decreased appetite, lethargy, signs of respiratory disease, and abdominal pain. On rare occasions, the bacterium can cause infection of the bones or septic arthritis which is an intensely painful infection in a joint that carries a poor prognosis unless detected early and treated aggressively according to the NDA.

More than 23 cases confirmed

As such, the NDA is encouraging horse owners to practice good horse health safety measures to mitigate the risk of the disease as numbers of confirmed cases of Pigeon Fever rise in the fall.

Year to date, the NDA Animal Disease Laboratory has confirmed 23 cases of Pigeon Fever, 18 of which have been confirmed since Sept. 1, highlighting the spike commonly seen in this disease this during this time of year.

Humans can also contract Pigeon Fever, thus extreme care should be taken when working with infected animals, as insects are the normal carrier of the bacteria, NDA officials say.

Health safety measures urged

According to NDA interim state veterinarian Dr. J.J. Goicoechea, biosecurity practices at home and at events are important.

“The key to limiting the spread of Pigeon Fever is good horse health safety practices,” Goicoechea said.

Additionally, horse health safety practices according to the NDA include fly control, not sharing water buckets and equipment, and avoiding tying horses in high traffic areas.

If a horse owner suspects their animals might be affected, they should contact their veterinarian.

Regarding treatment for Pigeon Fever, the severity of external abscesses can vary, but most cases are treated with hot compresses, lancing and draining, which is preferable in order to prevent the discharge from contaminating the environment as the abscess slowly drains.

Additionally, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be administered to ease discomfort before or after the abscess is drained, according to the NDA.

