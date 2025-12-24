3 a.m. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On Sunday, Dec. 14, at approximately 3:05 a.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a white Ford truck with no visible vehicle registration driving south on Highway 160.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into the ARCO gas station at 40 S. Highway 160. The truck’s only occupant, a female driver, exited the truck and spoke with the law enforcement officer.

According to an arrest report, the woman told the deputy that she did not have a valid driver’s license but did have a valid temporary moving permit and insurance.

The deputy noted in the arrest report that a temporary moving permit was not displayed in the front windshield despite the woman’s claims.

When speaking with the woman, the deputy further observed her fingers jerking involuntarily and noted that she was unable to stand still. The deputy then asked the suspect if she had used any illegal narcotics.

The woman then told the deputy that she had smoked heroin approximately six hours prior and said that she felt sleepy. The woman then voluntarily consented to a vehicle search.

In the driver’s side door of the truck, a glass jar containing methadone was found alongside an empty syringe next to it. On the truck’s front center seat, a small keychain bottle containing a white unknown substance was also found.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office sergeant arrived on scene and helped with a test on the unknown white substance. A mobile drug test was conducted, and the unknown white substance returned as presumptively positive for heroin.

The woman was arrested and transported to Desert View Hospital for a blood draw. After the blood draw was completed at 4:36 a.m., the suspect was then booked on her charges at the Nye County Detention Center.

According to the arrest report, the woman was charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense) and one count of possession of a controlled substance. She was also issued a verbal warning for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

