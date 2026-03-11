Letters to the Editor

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March 11, 2026 - 4:21 am
 

Trump is using presidential power to protect US citizens

Under the War Powers Resolution passed in 1973, the president of the United States has the authority to deploy U.S. military forces into hostilities without first obtaining congressional approval. However, this deployment is limited to a period of 60 days, after which congressional authorization is required for continued involvement.

During a national address, President Trump posed a question to the American people, asking whether it is the duty of the U.S. government to prioritize the protection of U.S. citizens over illegal immigrants. He invited those in agreement to stand up. In response, Democrats remained seated, which was interpreted as a sign that they favored the interests of illegal immigrants for potential future votes and opposed government efforts to deport non-vetted illegal immigrants, starting with those who have committed crimes.

Suppose President Trump had asked a similar question regarding Iran: “If you think it is the obligation of the U.S. government to protect U.S. citizens over Iran while they chant ‘death to America,’ please stand up,” as he cautioned listeners to “remember that Iran has attempted to build weapons aimed at annihilating the United States and is considered a radical, fanatical nation with a history of causing harm by killing thousands of Americans over the past 47 years!”

If Democrats chose to support Iran in such a scenario, they might initially be viewed as advocates for peace. However, after 60 days, if Congress authorized the hostilities, their position could be perceived as politically treasonable or even traitorous.

Democrats placed themselves in this difficult situation! Their only potential reprieve appears to be winning against the prevailing public opinion—83% of citizens and 69% of Democrats favor the implementation of voter ID laws proving citizenship.

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)

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Letters to the Editor

Today’s Democrats are more interested in bashing America than loving it.