VitalCore Therapy: A new wellness business in Pahrump

The new business specializing in back and neck tension relief recently opened its doors in the valley.

“I feel very happy and grateful. The community has been very welcoming, and we are excited to help more people feel better,” said VitalCore Therapy owner Lily Cai. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

VitalCore Therapy specializes in relieving back, neck and body tension through gentle stretching, traction and other therapeutic bodywork. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

VitalCore Therapy owner Lily Cai (left) and Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenney Sartin (right) at the business' ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 5. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Friends, family, community members and the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce were all present at VitalCore Therapy's ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 5. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce helped welcome new business VitalCore Therapy to Nye County's largest community on Thursday, March 5. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

A new business opened in the Pahrump Valley and last week, the community’s local chamber of commerce helped christen the new establishment.

“I feel very happy and grateful,” Lily Cai told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The community has been very welcoming, and we are excited to help more people feel better.”

Cai is the owner of VitalCore Therapy, a wellness business that specializes in helping with back, neck and body tension through gentle stretching, traction and other therapeutic bodywork to help with relaxation. VitalCore Therapy also offers free tea, coffee and snacks to all customers.

“Pahrump is a friendly and growing community. I saw that many people here could benefit from the therapy that helps with pain relief and relaxation,” Cai explained.

On Thursday, March 5, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at VitalCore Therapy, with the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce officially welcoming the business into Nye County’s largest community.

“Any time the Chamber of Commerce can be a part of helping grow and push economic development here in the Valley, we are thrilled,” Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Jenney Sartin told the Pahrump Valley Times at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Friends and family of Cai were all present at the ceremony as well as Pahrump residents to show their support for VitalCore Therapy’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re seeing more and more of a trend of new businesses moving into the Valley, so we are so excited about this,” Sartin added. “This is the type of service that I think, especially with our elderly population, has potential for truly thriving here, so we’re really excited about it.”

Cai wants to thank the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and the local community for welcoming them.

“Whether you are looking to relieve tension and stress, or simply want to enjoy a moment of peace during the day, Vital Core invites you to experience a whole new way to relax and enjoy your comfort.”

VitalCore Therapy is located at 2360 E. Calvada Blvd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about VitalCore Therapy, contact the business at 702-456-2888.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com