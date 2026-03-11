Pahrumpian celebrates 100th birthday

“To be able to live 100 years and see what changes have happened over the last 100 years is just amazing,” said Sam Luppo, son of Jean Luppo, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

After Jean Luppo received roses from those in attendance for her 100th birthday, cake was served. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

During Jean Luppo’s birthday celebration, attendees lined up to hand her roses and wish her a happy birthday. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jean Luppo (left) and her son Sam Luppo (right) at her 100th birthday celebration on Wednesday, March 4. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Turning 100 years old is a landmark and a truly momentous occasion to commemorate. Last week in Pahrump, a local resident celebrated that special milestone.

“I’m happy and grateful,” Jean Luppo told the Pahrump Valley Times after the party concluded.

Luppo celebrated her 100th birthday at Inspirations Senior Living on Wednesday, March 4. Many of Inspirations Senior Living’s residents, staff, family and friends made their way to the building’s large dining room to join the festivities.

“I want to thank everybody that came here,” Luppo enthused. “This is a special occasion.”

Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Luppo has been a resident at Inspirations Senior Living since 2019.

“This event was something that we all worked together as a big team, and we got it done, and it was absolutely beautiful,” said Sam Luppo, Jean Luppo’s son.

During the celebration, Luppo shared words about his mother and the momentous occasion she was celebrating.

“To be able to live 100 years and see what changes have happened over the last 100 years is just amazing,” Luppo explained. “If you could plug something in and download what she has seen over the last 100 years, it must be something spectacular.”

“These folks all showed up, they came out, they cheered for her, and they were happy to make her feel wonderful,” he added. “That’s the most important thing, that she felt loved, because she’s always been a loving person.”

After Luppo finished sharing remarks about his mother and her life, many attendees lined up to give a rose to the centenarian and wish her happy birthday.

“It was beautiful,” Inspirations Senior Living Administrator Danielle Juranty said about the birthday party. “It was everything she wanted it to be, and more.”

According to the staff at Inspirations Senior Living, Luppo’s birthday festivities last Wednesday were only the second centennial birthday the property has ever celebrated.

“She amazes me. She is definitely a hero here,” raved Inspirations Senior Living Sales Director Bobbie Osako.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Inspirations Senior Living

"If you're looking for a community that understands and honors you as a unique individual, you've come to the right place," reads the property's website. "By choosing Inspirations Senior Living in Pahrump, NV, you can rest easy knowing that your lifestyle and your interests will be catered to and your expectations exceeded. We offer a variety of living options, as well as daily wellness, cultural, and educational programs. This is the place for you to live your best life–exactly as you want."

Inspirations Senior Living is located at 931 E. Honeysuckle Street.

For more information about the community, visit inspirationsseniorliving.com.