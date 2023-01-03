3 Nye County officers treated after inhaling smoke

Three Nye County Sheriff’s officers were treated for smoke inhalation Friday, following a fire that destroyed a double-wide manufactured home on the 4000 block of Retread Road on the westside of Pahrump.

Three Nye County Sheriff’s officers were treated for smoke inhalation on Friday following a fire that destroyed a double-wide manufactured home on the 4000 block of Retread Road near South Bannavitch Street on the west side of Pahrump.

Emergency responders arrived just before 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, to find the structure fully engulfed in flames and said a nearby singlewide home was also on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

All residents were out of their homes at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.