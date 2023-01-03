51°F
News

3 Nye County officers treated after inhaling smoke

Staff report
January 3, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue is investigating the cause of a Dec. 30 fire on the 4000 block of Retread Road.

Three Nye County Sheriff’s officers were treated for smoke inhalation on Friday following a fire that destroyed a double-wide manufactured home on the 4000 block of Retread Road near South Bannavitch Street on the west side of Pahrump.

Emergency responders arrived just before 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 30, to find the structure fully engulfed in flames and said a nearby singlewide home was also on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

All residents were out of their homes at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of the fire.

Driver hurt in rollover crash on US-160
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along South Highway 160 near Betty Avenue at approximately 1:40 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Nye County looks to fill multiple job vacancies in 2023
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The positions include everything from deputy district attorney and chief deputy treasurer to food services workers and executive legal secretaries. Here’s what they pay.

PHOTOS: Community Christmas Eve Dinner serves 700-plus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Taking place on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, the Community Christmas Dinner saw a large turnout of hundreds of area residents and visitors, all of whom were greeted with enthusiasm by an army of volunteers.

Go inside this annual Pahrump Hanukkah party
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Marty Greenfield, owner of Marty Greenfield Jewelry next to Smith’s Food and Drug, hosted his annual menorah lighting ceremony on Thursday night, celebrating the fifth night of Hanukkah. Photographer John Clausen takes us there.

Late night fire destroys south-end home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One woman was transported by flight to University Medical Center after receiving severe burns following a structure fire along the 800 block of Janet Lane on Monday, Dec. 26.

DA urged to investigate after VEA hikes rates by 17%
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A 17% rate increase will begin Jan. 1. Valley Electric officials say inflation is to blame. Nye Commissioners have asked the district attorney to investigate a potential breach of “social contract.”