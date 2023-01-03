4 treated for critical injuries after car crashes into Supercuts

The business and the vehicle sustained major damage.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A car crashed into Supercuts on South Highway 160 near Basin Avenue in Pahrump on Dec. 31, 2022. Four people were treated following the crash which is being investigated.

At least four people were transported to Desert View Hospital after a vehicle careened into the Supercuts hairstyling business along South Highway 160 just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The vehicle was completely inside the business when first responders arrived on scene.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said four individuals sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash. Two people in their 60s and 70s inside the vehicle, described as a small gold four-door, were entrapped. It took fire crews roughly 20 minutes to free them.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the exact cause of the crash.

