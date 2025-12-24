50 families enjoy ‘Cookies with Santa’ — PHOTOS

Shilyn Glibbon’s daughter Harper smiles on Santa’s lap. The Glibbons recently moved to Pahrump from Las Vegas. When asked what she thought of the event, Shilyn said, “It was nice for the community. There's a lot of people that showed up. Seeing all the kids here, that's great.” (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Sunday evening, December 21, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) hosted their annual “Cookies with Santa” at the NyE Communities Coalition at 1100 E. Wilson Rd.

Fifty families came out to enjoy this free community event, featuring mechanical bull rides, a train ride, bouncy house, cookies, hot cocoa and of course, the chance to meet and take photos with Santa.

“It’s just our time for the holidays to give back to the community for all the support,” David Boruchowitz, the president of PDOP, explained to the Pahrump Valley Times as he operated the mechanical bull ride. Boruchowitz further elaborated that about 10 years ago, the event was a fundraiser called “Holly Days” with Christmas trees and ice skating. “It just was too much back-to-back with Pumpkin Days,” stated Boruchowitz, who was referring to the nonprofit’s multi-day Pumpkin Days annual fundraiser in October.

As families waited for their turn to meet and take photos with Santa, they were treated to free hot cocoa with marshmallows and delicious homemade snickerdoodle cookies provided by the Pahrump Valley High School Culinary Club. After meeting with Santa and grabbing a few photos, Santa gave each child a toy. Bikers Against Bullying was also at the event with a member of their organization dressed in a Grinch costume.

Visiting from Washington state, Lance White brought his two young children to the event. “My aunt …she had seen it Facebook,” he said about how they found out about the happenings. He said his family thought the event was great, and really enjoyed it.

Shilyn Glibbon and her daughter Harper recently moved to Pahrump from Las Vegas. When asked about her thoughts on the get-together, Shilyn said, “It was nice for the community. There’s a lot of people that showed up. Seeing all the kids here, that’s great.”

Another first-timer to the event, Janese Linear and Grant Butler, along with their daughter, also found out about the event on Facebook. “It’s cool. It’s what the kids need. She [their daughter] was super excited for the bounce house. She was really excited getting hot chocolate,” Linear said.

Several other families attended the “Cookies with Santa” event for the first time this year. Angelina Sierra attended with her husband and two kids, said about the event, “It’s really nice. We just got done coloring and we’re going to go ride the train and bounce. It’s very exciting that they do this for the community.”

PDOP is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, which offers support, resources and education for children with special needs or disabilities, and their families, providing local help without having to go to Las Vegas. Boruchowitz, one of the founding members, gave his final thoughts, “Thanks to the community. This is our time to give back and say ‘thank you’. The community has always taken care of us throughout the year, and so this is our time to just let kids have fun and be kids.”

For more information about, or to donate to PDOP, visit pahrumpdisabilityoutreachprogram.com or call 702-516-0847.

John Clausen is a freelance reporter living in Pahrump.