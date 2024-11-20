5th Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids readying for another big year

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In 2020, 8-year-old Avery Sampson, right, launched Christmas Bikes for Kids, which has transformed into The Avery Project and is marking its fifth year of philanthropy this Christmas.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Avery Sampson, left, is the heartbeat behind The Avery Project, which aims to brighten the holidays by gifting bicycles to local youngsters each Christmas.

When Christmas rolls around, most children are excitedly anticipating the gifts they will receive but for one local youngster, the excitement of the season comes from giving back to her community.

In 2020 at the age of just 8, having won the Miss Nevada Princess title in the Nevada Cinderella Girl program, Avery Sampson was seeking a community platform to pursue when she came up with an idea. Amid a world that had nearly shut down entirely as a result of the public health crisis, she wanted to make sure that her fellow youth were given a chance to get outdoors, have some fun and just be kids. She herself loved to ride her bike but even at such a young age, she understood that many families would struggle to afford them. Thus, with the help of her father Scott Sampson, Avery launched her Christmas Bikes for Kids initiative and the program has only grown since its inception.

For the fifth year running, this preteen continues to strive to establish partnerships, raise funds and collect donations of new and used bikes that will bring happiness to homes all around the valley in what has become known as the Avery Project.

“The Avery Project began as a heartfelt initiative aimed at supporting children during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” information about the program details. “Over the past four years, this project has blossomed into a significant community endeavor, touching the lives of numerous young individuals. By providing over 450 bikes to local youth, the Avery Project has not only given children a means of transportation and recreation but has also fostered a sense of independence and joy. These bikes serve as symbols of hope and resilience, encouraging physical activity and social engagement in an era when such opportunities were often limited. The project’s ongoing success underscores the power of community action and the profound impact that a dedicated group can have on the lives of young people.”

Avery and her team are hoping to have just as big of an impact this year as they had in 2023, when over 160 bikes were given away, but they cannot do it alone. It takes both money and bicycles to make the Avery Project a continued success and with Black Friday looming, the push to generate donations is on.

“Hey, you know what I love most about giving out bikes for Christmas? Seeing the huge smiles on the kids’ faces when they get their new bikes,” Avery enthused in a social media post. “It’s a feeling that warms my heart. I’m passionate about helping people in our community and I’d love for you to join me in helping the kids this year. Any donation, big or small, would make a huge difference.”

“The Avery Project is committed to making a positive impact through its bike donation drives, which bring joy and support communities in need, especially during the holiday season,” program information adds. “If you would like to get involved or learn more about how you can help, please reach out via email or call us. Your support can help provide children and adults with the freedom or reliable transportation and foster connections within the community. Join us in making a difference!”

For more information or to make a donation contact TheAveryProject2022@gmail.com or call 303-807-9416. Donations can also be made online at gofund.me/a8b1f325

