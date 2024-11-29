7th annual Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon returns Dec. 8

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File U.S. Army veteran Danielle Green, who lost an arm in Iraq, spoke about the importance of Wounded Warrior Project during the 2023 Bowl-A-Thon, sharing her story of injury and recovery.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon gives bowlers two games of 9-pin, no-tap bowling for just $10 per person.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File A bowler pauses to ready himself before launching his ball down the lane during the 5th Annual Bowl-A-Thon for Wounded Warriors. This year's event is set for Sunday, Dec. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File The Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon will offer patrons a vast array of raffle prizes to vie for, with all proceeds to benefit the veteran-support organization.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File All 24 lanes at the Nugget Bowl will be filled with bowlers during the7th Annual Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warrior Project, set for Dec. 8.

For local veteran Denise Flanagan, there is nothing that gives her a greater sense of purpose than supporting her fellow military members, current and former. As a woman who served 27 years in the U.S. Air Force, Flanagan understands the unique challenges faced by those who have served, particularly when it comes to the injuries sustained in service, both the visible and invisible. It was this knowledge that eventually led her to create her own fundraising effort to benefit an organization she is passionate about, Wounded Warrior Project.

For the seventh year running, Flanagan will hold the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon this December and all of the community is encouraged to attend. Even those who do not want to partake of the bowling itself will have lots of fun, Flanagan assured, with a huge assortment of raffle prizes already collected in preparation for the big day.

“Last year we raised $4,312 at our event. Unreal!” Flanagan told the Pahrump Valley Times, noting that she is hoping to see as great a success this year too. “Businesses are so giving and our residents are so supportive!”

The raffle prizes up for grabs this year run the gambit but the two that are sure to attract attention are NASCAR tickets and visits to a local chiropractor.

“For the raffles, our biggy once again is a pack of four tickets to all three NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, 2025 and this year, I’ve also received three vouchers for complimentary visits to Pahrump Spine and Wellness, which total thousands of dollars each, thanks to Dr. Christensen,” she detailed.

Aside from these exciting prizes, there will be plenty of other items to tempt Bowl-A-Thon patrons, such as wine baskets, handmade crafts, a bowling ball, gift cards and certificates for restaurants, fitness and much more.

Many ask Flanagan why she has chosen Wounded Warrior Project to champion and in response, she can cite dozens of stories that have affected her deeply and stay with her to this day.

“I met a young man several years ago who told me he had done two tours in the Middle East and each time, he came back not right, mentally. His wife left him and took his two children,” Flanagan recalled for the Pahrump Valley Times. “He was watching TV with a .38 caliber revolver on the coffee table when a commercial came on from Wounded Warriors Project with Trace Adkins narrating. If not for that commercial, that young man wouldn’t be here.

“Fast forward to this spring. I was coming out of a store in town and I held the door open for a man, a woman and two small children,” she continued. “The man looked at me and said, ‘I know you! You’re from Wounded Warrior Project.’ It was that gentleman whose life was saved by Wounded Warrior Project. There he was, reunited with his wife and two kids. Hugs and tears all the way around. And that’s why I do what I do.”

The Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon is open to all ages. The cost to participate is only $10 per person, which includes shoe rental and two games of 9-pin, no-tap bowling.

The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for Sunday, Dec. 8 at Nugget Bowl, inside the Pahrump Nugget.

Raffle ticket sales will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a cutoff time of 12 p.m. when the drawings will begin. The highly-anticipated drawing of the NASCAR tickets winner is set for 1 p.m. and the 50/50 raffle will be drawn at 2 p.m. Bowling will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information contact Flanagan at 775-209-0783 or Nugget Bowl at 775-751-6525.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com