News

85-year-old man accused of poisoning dogs and dumping them at Pahrump landfill

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 27, 2022 - 12:33 pm
 
Nye County Detention Center Apolonio Aniceto
A Pahrump man is facing charges after the Nye County Sheriff’s Office accused him of abandoning his dog at the Pahrump landfill last week.

As stated on the sheriff’s office social media site, Apolonio Aniceto, 85, was taken into custody in connection with the abandoned dog.

Deputies arrested Aniceto after a tip led them to his residence as the owner of the dog found abandoned at the dump.

The investigation revealed that Aniceto took the dog to the dump and allegedly abandoned her.

During the arrest, deputies discovered another dog belonging to Aniceto, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This dog was in bad shape and suffering from some sort of unknown medical issue,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Animal control has taken that dog to an animal emergency room in Las Vegas, where treatment is ongoing.”

Aniceto was also booked on an additional charge of felony animal abuse regarding another dog.

“The second dog that was rushed to the emergency room had to be euthanized due to being in critical, irreversible condition as a result of anti-freeze poisoning,” the sheriff’s office said.

Aniceto was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the charge of felony animal abuse.

No bail information was provided.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the public for providing tips that led to his capture.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

