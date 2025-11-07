A big boost for the Belmont Courthouse jail project

The Belmont Courthouse served as the Nye County Courthouse from 1876 until 1905, when the county seat was moved from Belmont to Tonopah. The historic structure is under the care and preservation of the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, a nonprofit that is working to restore the structure for future generations to come. (Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News file)

With the assistance of Perchetti Construction, the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse are working to preserve and restore the historic structure, including rebuilding the jail that once sat alongside the courthouse when it served as Nye a center of legal matters for Nye County from 1876 to 1905. (Friends of the Belmont Courthouse)

It may not look like much now, but the jail at the historic Belmont Courthouse is well on its way to being fully restored, thanks to two recent donations totaling $47,500. (Friends of the Belmont Courthouse)

About a 45-minute drive northeast of Tonopah sits one of Nye County’s most historic landmarks - the Belmont Courthouse.

A building steeped in Nye County’s past, the courthouse was at the center of the town of Belmont’s heyday and served as the county courthouse for nearly three decades before falling to the inevitability of the boom-and-bust mining town cycle of the late 1800s and early 1900s. As time passed, the once beautiful structure began to feel the effects of neglect and by 2011, it was in such a state of dilapidation that residents knew something had to be done, else the courthouse and its history be lost.

That was when a group of citizens banded together to form the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse (FOTBC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring the significance of this county building is preserved long into the future. Under the leadership and direction of a board of trustees, consisting of chair Brian Kunzi, vice chair Kristina Pickering, secretary Joni Eastley, treasurer John Terras and members Stretch Baker, Kim Wanker and Tracy Bilyeu, the FOTBC have spent the last 14 years working to restore the Belmont Courthouse and the group recently received a major boost in funding for its current project, restoration of the Belmont Courthouse jail.

“As you know, one of my passions is the Belmont Courthouse,” Kunzi, who also serves as Nye County district attorney, announced last month. “And we have recently started to refurbish the jail, I just wanted to announce… Patty Cafferata… was communicating with Joni Eastley and she has made a $40,000 donation to the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse… I just really wanted to make sure Patty was given the kudos for such a very generous donation toward what we’re doing for that courthouse.”

Cafferata, a former Nevada state treasurer, state assemblywoman and district attorney, made the donation in memory of her step-father, George Vucanovich, a Tonopah native and graduate of Tonopah High School. “The board of trustees is absolutely thrilled and so grateful for this tremendous gift,” the FOTBC enthused.

Following Cafferata’s donation, the FOTBC estimated that another $11,000 would be needed to reach its final goal for its jail rehabilitation project. But that amount was slashed just a few days later, when another sizable contribution made its way to the nonprofit, this time from Stan Paher, who provided a $7,500 infusion into the project.

“Many thanks to our good friend and supporter, Nevada author Stan Paher,” the FOTBC posted on social media. “Stan will be joining us at the next Fourth of July celebration in Belmont to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the courthouse, during which time he’ll be sharing a special 40-minute Power Point presentation on Nevada ghost towns. If you know Stan, please thank him for this very generous gift!”

The jail rebuilding project is being spearheaded by Baker and Bilyeu, in cooperation with Perchetti Construction. A concrete pad was installed and wooden walkway built around the cells, with the cells themselves placed in their original spot in June, after having been relocated from Gabbs.

“This is the first time the cells have been in their original location since December 1942, when the back wall was taken down and the cells were moved to Gabbs,” the FOTBC explains.

Now, the focus is on rebuilding the back wall and anyone who wishes to take part in the effort can easily do so by purchasing an engraved brick for $125.

“One-hundred percent of your purchase will be dedicated to this project and a brick bearing the name of you and/or your loved one will be set into the exterior of the back wall for future visitors to see. Play a role in helping rebuild our history!” the group encourages.

FOTBC memberships are also available and range from $25 for an individual year-long membership to $1,000 for benefactor membership for life.

Membership and engraved brick order forms are available on the group’s website. Payments should be made via check or money order and mailed to Friends of the Belmont Courthouse, P.O. Box 985, Tonopah, NV, 89049.

Readers can find plenty more information, along with historical photos, at BelmontCourthouse.com

Updates on the progress of the restoration project can be found on the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse Facebook page.

