A big weekend for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Bunks Across America took place this month with volunteers from all around the country, including here in Pahrump, working to build beds for kids in need.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace saw its best turnout ever during its recent Bunks Across America bed build.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times An array of volunteers took on a variety of tasks necessary in building brand new bed frames for local children who don't have a bed of their own.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders Carmen Murzyn and Michelle Caird were on hand to ensure the group's latest bed build proceeded smoothly.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Working the staining station, a volunteer for Sleep in Heavenly Peace pauses for a quick photo.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers were busy as they strove to reach Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Bunks Across America bed build goal.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A good night's rest may seem a simple thing but as Sleep in Heavenly Peace knows, having a bed of their own can have a great impact on a developing child.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Elks Lodge was filled with the smell of simmering sauce and toasty garlic bread as the group hosted a donation dinner for Sleep in Heavely Peace.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Elks Lodge donation dinner-goers were able to enjoy a meal of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad, with proceeds going to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of supporters packed the Elks Lodge for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace fundraiser held this month.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission is to provide beds to all local children who do not have one of their own.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Elks Lodge members pose for a photo during the recent Sleep in Heavenly Peace donation dinner fundraiser.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

With a fantastic fundraiser hosted by the Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 and an incredible, record-setting turnout for its Bunks Across America initiative, September was certainly a big month for Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP).

A chapter of the national organization, Nye County SHP has been an active part of the community for many years with the sole mission of helping to fill a very specific need - beds for children who do not have one to call their own. It’s a cause that has drawn a lot of attention, including that of the Elks.

The local Elks lodge is a part of the national fraternal organization known as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, whose focus is “…investing in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meeting the needs of today’s veterans and improve quality of life,” according to the national website. As such, offering support to SHP to help with its nonprofit work was an easy decision and one Elks members were excited to get behind.

On Friday, Sept. 13, the Elks hosted a special donation dinner for SHP and chapter leaders were overjoyed at the generosity shown that evening. A hearty meal of spaghetti, garlic bread and salad was served to a packed crowd of hungry dinner-goers and raffles and auction prizes added to the fun, making the fundraiser quite a success.

“It was a beautiful event, they did a great job,” Nye County SHP President Carmen Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “The food was delicious, the raffles and auction were great and it turned out really, really nice.”

Elks representatives reported that the event managed to bring in a total of $1,760 which will all go toward the purchase of materials and supplies to build beds for kids and fit them out with mattresses, pillows and bedding.

It was a good thing that SHP members were able to fill up on a tasty meal that night because the next morning, the group was set to take on one of its biggest challenges of the year: the Bunks Across America event.

Taking place Saturday, Sept. 14, Bunks Across America mobilized SHP chapters from all over the U.S. for a single day of concerted construction effort and as Nye County SHP reported, 2024 was hands-down its best turnout yet.

“The bed build was definitely our most successful,” Nye County SHP member Michelle Caird said with evident enthusiasm. “Both the number of volunteers in attendance and the number of beds completed were off the charts!”

“We must have had around 65 volunteers for the day, which is almost double what we usually see,” Murzyn added. “We were so proud of our community for coming out and doing this with us, it was awesome.”

The local Bunks Across America bed build saw volunteers of all ages, from five-to 84-years-old, many of whom were part of various other area groups and organizations.

“We had volunteers who are participants in Drug Court, we had employees from Wulfenstein Construction Company and Valley Electric Association, we had members of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force,” Caird detailed. “There were 34 complete beds built, which are all now ready for delivery. Over 30 twin sheet sets were donated by Wulfenstein Construction Company as well.

“Thank you to all of the volunteers who donated their time and energy for our cause of making sure, ‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.’ A very special thank you to Sharon Tate, too, for her generous donation regarding our building site and the utilities we use,” Caird continued. “With the generosity of individuals and organizations, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is doing well and growing stronger each day. We appreciate the support each person has given. Year-to-date, we have distributed over 150 beds to kids sleeping in unacceptable sleeping conditions but the need for more beds is constant.”

For more information on the local chapter contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921. For more on the overall organization or to request a bed for a child in need visit SHPBeds.org.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

