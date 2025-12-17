A bittersweet closing for local hot dog stand — PHOTOS

After many years of serving hot dogs in Pahrump, Jeanne Wright is retiring.

Fill your heart and your plate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner

Jeanne Wright of Jeanne’s Hot Dogs chats with a local family during her second-to-last Friday of business. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

All of the classic hot dog toppings such as mustard, relish, onions, chili and sauerkraut are available at Jeanne’s Hot Dogs. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jeanne Wright of Jeanne’s Hot Dogs described the closing of the business as "bittersweet" but is looking forward to the future and retirement. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jeanne’s Hot Dogs is located off Highway 160. Jeanne Wright said that in addition to local customers, visitors to Death Valley from all over the world have tried her food. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Each all-beef hot dog and Polish sausage at Jeanne’s Hot Dogs is prepared fresh to order with toppings per each customer’s specification. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Jeanne Wright of local food cart Jeanne’s Hot Dogs is retiring. This Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are the stand’s last days of business. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After more than a decade of serving one of America’s most iconic handheld foods in Pahrump, Jeanne Wright is hanging up the chili ladle and condiment bottle to enjoy retirement, marking the last week of business for Jeanne’s Hot Dogs.

“Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart to all the people who supported me over the years,” Wright enthused. “They’ve just been amazing, wonderful people.”

Wright founded Jeanne’s Hot Dogs in 2014 after she lost her previous job. Her brother offered up the idea of opening a hot dog stand. Wright added that she never imagined opening a hot dog stand before her brother’s suggestion.

“Everyone loves hot dogs,” she said. “The percentage of people that don’t like hot dogs is very small.”

The business specializes in made-to-order 100% all-beef hot dogs and Polish sausages. Wright’s dogs can be topped with all the classic fixings such as mustard, relish, onions, chili and sauerkraut.

“I keep it simple,” Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s very important because consistency is key in the restaurant business. A lot of people fail because they try to do too much. You can’t be everything to everyone.”

Looking back on her 11 years in business, Wright said one of the highlights has been serving people from all over the world passing through Pahrump on their way to Death Valley. Wright noted visitors from Japan, Australia and France as some of the customers she has served.

“It’s amazing to hear what different people think and what they do in their country,” Wright explained. “It’s really interesting to talk to people from different places.”

For Wright, serving the community and the customers who have been coming to her for years is what she will miss most about running the hot dog stand.

“Our community is just amazing,” Wright further emphasized. “We have the best people in Pahrump. That’s what I’ve always said. I have the best customers. They’re amazing.”

After she officially closes up shop this week, Wright is looking forward to traveling with her husband, spending time with family and beginning a new venture recording audiobooks.

“It’s sort of bittersweet, but I have so much on the horizon,” Wright shared about her retirement. “I’m going to miss my people, but I’m super happy. I’m elated. I really am.”

Jeanne’s Hot Dogs will be open for just three more days: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Thursday, and Friday, Dec. 19. Jeanne’s Hot Dogs is located at 1401 S. Highway 160 and South Loop Road.

“Here we are 11 years later,” Wright said. “It’s been an amazing, wonderful ride.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Jeanne's Hot Dogs' last week of business

■ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Today, Wednesday, Dec. 17

■ Thursday, Dec. 18

■ Friday, Dec. 19

■ 1401 S. Highway 160 and South Loop Road