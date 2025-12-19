A Cowboy Christmas: Plenty of horses and holiday spirit — PHOTOS

Rescue crews respond to evening car and bicycle accident outside of casino

A local nonprofit that offers horse-related activities to the community hosted its first holiday-themed event earlier this month.

“It was really fun putting it together,” Sandra Pentz told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The whole idea was to get everybody in the Christmas spirit.”

Pentz, alongside her sister Jeanne Hamerly, co-own Nevada Sundance Ranch. On Saturday, Dec. 13, the organization held its first-ever Cowboy Christmas event. Approximately 50 people attended the event throughout its 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. run time.

“We’re having fun with it,” Hamerly said about the event. “It was very exciting because we were ready to decorate.”

The horses at Nevada Sundance Ranch were wearing festive decorations for the event. Many other holiday-themed activities, such as cookie decorating, cake decorating and a cake walk, were featured.

“We never tried it before, and we thought it would be fun around Christmastime to try something like this,” Pentz added.

Local actors Ron and Cinda Coomes, with their acting group, the Sundance Tumbleweeds, also entertained attendees with Christmas-themed skits toward the end of the gathering. Free pony rides were also present at the event.

“So far, I’m loving it. I like seeing the horses,” said attendee Isis Jackson, who heard about the event on Facebook. “My son is having fun with the other kids, and it seems it’s a nice event.”

In addition to Pahrump residents at the Cowboy Christmas event, Nevada Sundance Ranch volunteers were also present.

“It was pretty exciting,” enthused Nevada Sundance Ranch volunteer Dakota Bassi, who was at the event with her family. “I loved it. They got to decorate cookies and everything.”

Nevada Sundance Ranch originally started in 2020 as an LLC but transitioned into a nonprofit in November 2024. The organization specializes in horseback riding for veterans, first responders and people with disabilities, while also serving the broader community.

“The idea was to share our horses with others who were never around horses,” Hamerly explained. “We also talk a little bit about the West and what it is, we share the history.”

Hamerly wants Nevada Sundance Ranch to grow and for the organization to do more community outreach in Pahrump.

“What we’re all about is trying to help people,” Hamerly emphasized.

For more information about Nevada Sundance Ranch, visit the organization’s Facebook page under Nevada Sundance Ranch.

