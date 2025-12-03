A gathering amid the Christmas tree’s glow — PHOTOS

Attendees of the Community Christmas Tree Lighting were treated to free hot cocoa and cookies, complements of the Pahrump Nugget. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Families and residents from all across the Pahrump Valley welcomed the holiday season this past weekend with the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, where hundreds gathered in anticipation of a first glimpse of the twinkle and shine of the light-festooned evergreen.

Set in prime place at the intersection of Highways 160 and 372 in the center of town, the Community Christmas Tree is sponsored by Karen Jackson and KNYE Radio.

Years ago, wishing to infuse some holiday spirit into the area, Jackson began hosting the Community Christmas Tree and eventually incorporated a lighting ceremony, too. For the past decade, this annual event has drawn sizable crowds and this year proved no different.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, the southeast corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot was aswarm with people out to enjoy the evening, all wrapped up cozy and warm to fend of the chilly temperatures. Standing in for Jackson as master of ceremonies for the lighting was Deanna O’Donnell and she raved at the turnout, telling the Pahrump Valley Times that she was humbled to have been able to play a major part this year.

“Of course, when Karen asked that I step in for her, I was - and still am - flattered. She is an amazing woman, full of love and commitment to community. I admire a woman who can do all that she does, inspired by her own convictions and character,” O’Donnell enthused.

As to how the event went, O’Donnell said it was a fantastic turnout.

“Things went great overall! It was wonderful to see everyone there. It is such an amazing, magical event,” O’Donnell remarked. “With the help of Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Mary McRory and first attendant Diane Sauter, as well as Eddie O’Brien, we organized the lines differently this time, with one entrance and one exit, so that the attendees could line up to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf.

“I loved the community singing Happy Birthday to Mrs. Claus, accompanied by the Pahrump Community Choir,” she continued. “I asked everyone to say a special prayer for Karen, too.”

Jackson is currently undergoing treatment for skin cancer, which is why she was unable to be at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting herself. However, she said she was very pleased with the results and offered her gratitude for those who helped make it happen.

“I would like to thank Deanna O’Donnell for standing in for me at the Christmas Tree Lighting this year. I am so sorry I missed it due to health issues but she was the perfect choice,” Jackson told the Times.

“A few others who need acknowledgement and a big thank-you are Valley Electric, which sets up our tree, the Pahrump Nugget for allowing us to put the tree there and providing refreshments each year, and Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and Chief Scott Lewis for providing Santa and Mrs. Claus’ sleigh each year. Thank you to Don and Rhonda Stout for being Santa and Mrs. Claus every year. Without their help, we would not have KNYE’s Community Christmas Tree. And a big thank you to all who join us for the lighting!”

