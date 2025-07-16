83°F
A holiday tradition in the spirit of preserving our pioneer past

All materials are provided so all you need to bring is your holiday cheer. (Natalie Shannon/U.S. Forest Service)
Ten thousand ornaments are needed to decorate “The People’s Tree” and yours will be one of them. (Natalie Shannon/U.S. Forest Service)
The candlelight vigil for Joey Perry at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Friday night. (John Clausen ...)
By Jessica Sterling Pahrump Valley Times
July 16, 2025 - 4:30 am
 

Have you stepped inside the Pahrump Community Library since it reopened after its renovation in June? With fresh paint, newly-laid carpet, all-new patron computers and renovated bathrooms, the library is inviting you to an all-ages Capitol Christmas Tree Ornament Decorating holiday event to create homemade Nevada ornaments for “The People’s Tree,” which will stand proudly on the Capitol lawn in Washington, D.C. this December.

Since 1970, each year a Christmas tree has been carefully selected, harvested, transported and positioned on the lawn of the Capitol. This year, for the first time in our nation’s history, the Capitol Christmas tree will come from our Battle Born state of Nevada, specifically the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, this is your opportunity to participate in this patriotic holiday tradition, which knits together our rural community and preserves our pioneer past.

Natalie Shannon, forestry technician with the U.S. Forest Service, invites all to participate, saying, “The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree initiative is a 55-year tradition, and this is the first year the Christmas Tree will come from the state of Nevada. It is such an honor to be a part of this project and to connect so many Nevadans with the opportunity to leave their mark across Washington, D.C.”

Ten thousand ornaments are needed to decorate “The People’s Tree” and yours will be one of them. All materials are provided so all you need to bring is your holiday cheer. Not an artist? Not to worry. There will be pre-made traced ornaments to color and decorate. Or create a truly original masterpiece with whichever materials you’d like to bring.

A variety of ornaments are needed, including 3,500 sturdy larger ornaments for the main tree and 6,500 smaller ornaments for the Capitol’s smaller indoor trees.

Themes include:

■ Home Means Nevada

■ Iconic Landscapes and Special Places

■ Our Public Lands

■ Wild Plants, Animals and Geology of Nevada

■ Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl

All ages are encouraged to participate, whether you’re a kid from one to ninety-two, a teen, adult, veteran or senior.

Pahrump Community Library Director Kimberly Thomas shares her enthusiasm for the initiative. “I am thrilled that Pahrump Community Library is able to partner with the U.S Forest Service to bring this patriotic event our community. Come join us for Christmas in July and help bring the spirit of the Silver State to the U.S. Capitol this year!”

To attend, drop by the Pahrump Community Library at 701 East Street on Monday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As an added bonus, there may be an appearance by a special beloved guest, but only YOU can prevent letting that secret slip out before the big event.

Can’t attend? The U.S. Forest Service asks you to create your ornament using natural, recyclable and repurposed materials.

Don’t use sharp materials that could pose a danger or interfere with tree lighting. Ornaments may not include commercial logos or be divisive or offensive. Ornaments cannot be returned.

The deadline to submit ornaments is September 15, 2025. Drop them off at any Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office or mail them to 2025 Capitol Christmas Tree Ornaments, 1536 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

Letters to the Editor

