80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters

Staff Report
April 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused some locations that serve the homeless community to be shuttered temporarily or reconfigured because of health and safety concerns. Another unfortunate consequence of the pandemic seen worldwide is an increase in domestic violence and child abuse. The Aaron’s donation will benefit domestic violence shelters and families taking in foster children.

“During times like these, it is important that our corporations band together to support the communities they serve, and this gesture from Aaron’s demonstrates its commitment to giving back,” Ford said. “No matter the circumstances, we have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable in our community, and I’m grateful to Aaron’s for helping us provide these critical public services.”

“Given the tremendous need in Nevada for bedding, Aaron’s is honored to help Attorney General Ford respond to these challenges statewide as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter situation caused by COVID-19,” said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron’s. “Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep during this unprecedented crisis is critical to those desperately in need of assistance, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in any way possible.”

Thus far, Aaron’s has committed nearly 500 mattresses and mattress sets of varying sizes. Among the recipients are Our Place Families and Youth, to provide mattresses for a campus for homeless women, children, families and seniors in Reno; Clark County Department of Family Services, to provide mattresses for families caring for foster children in the Las Vegas area; Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services, to provide mattresses for the emergency and transitional housing facilities for survivors of domestic violence in Humboldt County; SafeNest, to provide mattresses for the state’s largest shelter for victims of domestic violence, serving survivors in the Las Vegas area; and Samaritan House Emergency Shelter, to provide mattresses for the emergency housing facility for homeless and low-income individuals in Elko.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.