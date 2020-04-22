Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused some locations that serve the homeless community to be shuttered temporarily or reconfigured because of health and safety concerns. Another unfortunate consequence of the pandemic seen worldwide is an increase in domestic violence and child abuse. The Aaron’s donation will benefit domestic violence shelters and families taking in foster children.

“During times like these, it is important that our corporations band together to support the communities they serve, and this gesture from Aaron’s demonstrates its commitment to giving back,” Ford said. “No matter the circumstances, we have a responsibility to take care of the most vulnerable in our community, and I’m grateful to Aaron’s for helping us provide these critical public services.”

“Given the tremendous need in Nevada for bedding, Aaron’s is honored to help Attorney General Ford respond to these challenges statewide as we all collectively support the rapidly changing shelter situation caused by COVID-19,” said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron’s. “Having a safe, comfortable place to sleep during this unprecedented crisis is critical to those desperately in need of assistance, and we are proud to help the communities we serve in any way possible.”

Thus far, Aaron’s has committed nearly 500 mattresses and mattress sets of varying sizes. Among the recipients are Our Place Families and Youth, to provide mattresses for a campus for homeless women, children, families and seniors in Reno; Clark County Department of Family Services, to provide mattresses for families caring for foster children in the Las Vegas area; Winnemucca Domestic Violence Services, to provide mattresses for the emergency and transitional housing facilities for survivors of domestic violence in Humboldt County; SafeNest, to provide mattresses for the state’s largest shelter for victims of domestic violence, serving survivors in the Las Vegas area; and Samaritan House Emergency Shelter, to provide mattresses for the emergency housing facility for homeless and low-income individuals in Elko.