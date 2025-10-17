Accessory to murder suspect in July 5th case makes first short court appearance — PHOTOS

Fabian Ferrante appeared in court on Thursday where his bail was imposed for his charge related to the July 5 murder case.

Fabian Ferrante, a suspect in the Joey Perry murder case, made his first but brief court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 16. Ferrante faces one charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

“I believe he’s an ongoing threat and a danger to the community, and I’ll be more prepared to argue next week with Ms. Bravo,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Keith Brower said during the hearing.

Ferrante’s attorney, Ava Bravo, appeared over Zoom for her client’s arraignment hearing. Bravo stated that she was only recently appointed to the defendant and hadn’t received the discovery yet. Bravo asked Justice of the Peace Michael Foley if the arraignment could be continued to next week so she can meet with Ferrante and review the discovery before proceeding.

“Judge, I’m not opposed to that, but I do want to make sure we at least, at a minimum, take him off of no-bail status for the next week,” Brower stated in response. “So I don’t know where Ms. Bravo wants to argue. I will graciously allow her to re-argue next week, again, when she’s had all of the discovery. But I am prepared to make a bail pitch today, which will be similar to ones I’ve made in the past.”

Bravo accepted the state’s wishes as long as she’d be able to argue next week after reviewing the information she was yet to receive.

“I’m certain that we will be re-arguing this next week,” the deputy district attorney explained. “However, I think that the individuals that do these types of activities are an absolute danger to the community.”

Brower asked Foley to have bail set at a minimum of $250,000 because of Ferrante’s charge. The judge removed Ferrante’s no-bail hold and imposed bail at $250,000, cash or bond.

Through additional investigation, Ferrante was identified as being involved in the July 5 murder case. An arrest warrant was acquired, and Ferrante was arrested on Oct. 10. He was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on his charge.

The suspects charged with the murder of 22-year-old Perry, Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely, appeared in court earlier this week on Monday, Oct. 13. They are set to appear in District Court on Nov. 20.

Ferrante is set to appear in court again on Oct. 22 for a continuation of his arraignment hearing.

Contact repoter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com