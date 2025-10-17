ACORN hosting Hawaii Vacation Raffle

Tickets for this one-week getaway in Kauai are limited to just 350.

Dealing with a loss of grant funding, the nonprofit Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada is bringing back its Hawaii Vacation Raffle, giving people a chance at a one-week vacation in Kauai while simultaneously raising funds to keep the nonprofit going strong. (Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada)

Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada (ACORN) is a foster youth advocacy organization that relies heavily on grants to operate. But with the federal government terminating funding for programs like this in April, the nonprofit is in need of another funding source to ensure it can continue to provide its services to the foster youth of Nye and Esmeralda counties, so it is ramping up its fundraising activities by bringing back its Hawaii Vacation Raffle.

“Aloha friends of ACORN! I am excited to announce that we are raffling another one-week vacation to Kauai, Hawaii to be used anytime in the year 2026!” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna said with evident excitement, noting, “The money we receive from this raffle will help us due to the loss of grant funding.”

The winner of the Hawaii vacation raffle will get to spend a full week at the Ali’i Kai Resort in Princeville, set on the island of Kauai, anytime from a Saturday to a Saturday next year.

“Ali’i Kai Resort is located on the scenic north shore of the island in Princeville, a 9,000-acre master-planned resort community of vacation homes and condos,” the resort’s website details. “Famed for its picturesque location with views overlooking the Pacific, Princeville offers visitors amazing beaches, stunning sunsets, superb shopping and dining and a wealth of activities that will keep even the most active guests entertained.”

And that’s not all the lucky winner will receive. In addition to the vacation, whomever wins the raffle will receive $1,500 in cash, to use however they choose.

“Airfare, car rental, Luau tickets, a new bathing suit, you name it!” McKenna explained.

A second prize winner will also be drawn and will receive a handmade Hawaiian quilt along with $500 in cash.

“So how can you get these tickets, you ask? You can call the office at 775-505-2272, email info@AcornV.Org, Zelle us at 775-505-2272 - which is cheaper than using a credit card - or visit our website at ACORNV.org/donate and click on the yellow donate button or scan the QR code to pay from your mobile device,” McKenna said. “Once we receive your payment we will mail you the tickets. It’s just that easy. Can’t you see yourself lying in the warm sand and warm breezes on the island of Kauai? So contact us today!”

Tickets for the Hawaii Vacation Raffle are $75 each and are limited to 350. Participants can purchase as many tickets as they would like, to increase their chance of winning. The raffle will be held during the annual ACORN Crab Fest, set for Feb. 4, 2026.

For more information contact McKenna at 808-652-5678 or Kathie@ACORNV.org or visit the ACORN Office at 621 S. Blagg Road.

What is ACORN?

Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada is a nonprofit with a single purpose of providing a voice for every child facing foster care.

"Formerly known as Pioneer Territory CASA, Inc., from 2010-2022, Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada is an IRS 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to providing training and support for volunteer, court-appointed guardian ad litem who serve as advocates for children of rural Nevada," information on the organization states. "Primarily serving Nye and Esmeralda counties in Southwestern Nevada, we train and support advocates who represent neglected or abused children in the foster care system – by giving them a voice in the court system."

ACORN is always looking to recruit more volunteer advocates to assist with its mission. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can contact ACORN Training and Recruiting Coordinator Julie Schmidt at Julie@ACORNV.org or 775-505-2272 for more information.