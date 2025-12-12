Adorning the graves of local veterans

The Chief Tecopa Cemetery was bustling with activity last Friday as members of the Nevada Silver Tappers and its sister organization, Ms. Senior Golden Years, placed wreaths on the graves of local veterans. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The holidays are always a busy time for the Nevada Silver Tappers, filled with events, appearances and of course, the nonprofit’s popular annual Christmas Benefit Show. But even with all they have claiming their attention throughout the month of December, these ladies still manage to make time to share a little Christmas cheer with the veterans who are laid to rest at the Chief Tecopa Cemetery.

This past Friday, Dec. 5, the Silver Tappers headed out to the cemetery for their sixth year of wreath laying. As one might imagine, several years of use in the sharp sunlight and dusty condition of the valley had taken their toll on the Christmas wreaths, so the morning started off with a round of cleaning and sprucing. New bright red bows were then attached before everyone spread out in the cemetery to place the wreaths upon the graves of men and women who gave their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The initial purchase of these wreaths took place in 2020, following the filming of an episode of Mike Rowe’s “Returning the Favor”. A highlight of the Silver Tappers’ continual efforts in the community, particularly when it comes to veterans, the episode was capped off with the presentation of a $25,000 check. A portion of that money was then used to buy 250 wreaths to get the Silver Tappers’ Christmas wreath initiative going.

“When the Nevada Silver Tappers became aware that our local DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution, Pahrump Springs Chapter] placed wreaths at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Boulder City, we took it upon ourselves to do the same for our local veterans here at our cemetery. This is our sixth year of being able to show our support in this way,” B.J. Hetrick-Irwin explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “Many people are unaware that over 300 veterans have been laid to rest there, some who were born as far back as 1928 and all the way up to present day. All branches of services are represented and many of the veterans received medals of honor.”

The DAR, Pahrump Springs Chapter also played a big role in this year’s wreath-laying effort, with Hetrick-Irwin noting that their assistance was what enabled the Tappers to purchase new bows to give the wreaths an updated look.

Hetrick-Irwin is the founder and director of the Silver Tappers, a tap-dancing troupe made up of ladies ages 50 or older. Fancy footwork and fabulous entertainment are certainly at the core of this group but that’s not all these ladies are about.

This nonprofit uses its performances and status as official ambassadors of Pahrump to support the community in many different ways, providing a sisterhood to its members, raising funds to support local causes and more. Veterans hold a special place at the heart of this group, too, and the wreath laying is just one way the Silver Tappers strive to demonstrate their dedication to those who have served.

“We hope this project shows veterans’ families how much we appreciate their loved one’s service by honoring them in this way,” Hetrick-Irwin concluded.

