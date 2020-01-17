56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

After roughly a century, bighorn sheep return to Pyramid Lake

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 17, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

PYRAMID LAKE

One by one, they bolted out of the gates, all but ignoring the dozens of supporters who quietly cheer them on.

Past the crowds, they hoofed it through the rocky hills jutting out above the picturesque waters of Pyramid Lake, some 50 miles north of Reno, at a frenetic pace as the sun sets behind the snow-capped mountains.

These ungulates took the first steps toward rebuilding a bighorn sheep population that once thrived in the Pyramid Lake mountain range but had been utterly wiped out.

As part of a reintroduction program several years in the works, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe on Monday released 21 bighorns — captured earlier in the day in the Sheep Creek Range near Battle Mountain — into the hills above Pyramid Lake, marking the first time since the early 1900s that the species has been spotted in the range.

“It is an extremely important reintroduction both from a wildlife standpoint, as well as a cultural standpoint for many Native American tribes across the West,” longtime bighorn sheep conservationist Larry Johnson said.

The rocky desertscape that surrounds Pyramid Lake once brimmed with scores of the iconic sheep, as evidenced by the many petroglyphs surrounding the lake that depict bighorn sheep — historically a key food source for the native people.

During his travels through Nevada, noted explorer and military officer John C. Fremont described in a Jan. 11, 1843, journal entry walking along the eastern shoreline of Pyramid Lake and passing flocks of ducks, tufa (limestone) formations and herds and herds of bighorn sheep.

Shrinking population

But as American civilization continued its expansion toward the Pacific Ocean in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and with the unregulated hunting and disease that came with expansion, the sheep population in the area and across the Western states dropped dramatically.

At one point, the total sheep population across the state dipped to around 2,000 in the mid-20th century, according to Nevada Department of Wildlife records.

In the Pyramid Lake range, it’s believed that the entire population was wiped out about a century ago, with the last recorded sighting of a bighorn sheep in the area made in the early 1900s by pioneers heading through Northern Nevada.

But now, with restoration efforts like Monday’s reintroduction that have relocated some 4,000 sheep within Nevada, the species is once again thriving in the state. An estimated 12,000 bighorn sheep now live in the Silver State, according the Department of Wildlife.

“We’ve been trying to restore sheep to every possible mountain range that they lived in back in the day,” said Mike Cox, statewide bighorn sheep program coordinator and staff biologist for the department.

The desert bighorn sheep is so associated with Nevada, it’s been recognized in Nevada law since 1973 as the official state animal.

Animals in the wild

Various efforts have been made since the 1980s to try to reintroduce sheep into the Pyramid Lake range, according to Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Vice Chairman Alan Mandell. But none of those efforts ever came to fruition until Monday.

“There’s nothing like seeing a wonderful, beautiful animal out in its natural world,” Mandell said.

The latest reintroduction effort started more than a year and a half ago, when Johnson approached the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe hoping to kick-start the reintroduction project.

In June 2018, the tribe approved working with the Department of Wildlife on the project. A resolution passed in November 2018 designated the bighorn sheep as a tribal species of protection. Funding for the project came from the Nevada Wildlife Record Book Foundation, Nevada Bighorns Unlimited and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

For all the joy brought by the reintroduction, one moment cast a slightly somber note over the day’s events.

After the first wave of sheep was released from a horse trailer, one ewe remained inside. With some coaxing, she finally made her way out of the trailer, only to collapse onto the dirt, unable to stand.

Cox said that she had a high temperature when they examined her before transporting her south to the reintroduction point, but that “she was looking good” after getting some fluids before making the three-hour trip to the release point.

If the ewe isn’t able to stand on her own by Tuesday morning, officials will likely be forced to euthanize her, Cox said.

Mandell called it “an unfortunate event,” noting that the transportation process, which involves getting netted and tied up before being moved for several hours to a new area, can be very stressful on the animals.

“It’s not a happy thing, but I hope that it more than makes up for it with the other sheep released,” Mandell said.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
John Locher/Las Vegas Review--Journal District Judge James Todd Russell speaks in his court in ...
Nevada redistricting group files amended petition
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A group seeking to turn the once-a-decade process of redistricting political lines in Nevada over to a commission rather than the Legislature has refiled a petition with the secretary of state, after a judge ruled the original was misleading.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, D-Nev.
Senators call for investigation into Pahrump ICE facility
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two U.S. senators representing Nevada are calling for the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General to investigate conditions at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, a privately-owned facility in Pahrump that contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as “ICE.”

Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows The Blind Singers of Las Veg ...
Pahrump community invited out for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner, and coinciding with the nationwide holiday in honor of the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Pahrump’s Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation will be holding its 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The view of the Pahrump Fairgrounds to the west of the Pahru ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds water applications protested by Great Basin Water Co.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than a decade and a half, the town of Pahrump has been working toward development of a huge patch of land with the ultimate goal of turning 427 acres of property into a major recreation facility, the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission is seen presiding over an appeal h ...
Pahrump parcel fee hike overturned by Nye commissioners
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Many Pahrump area property owners have been angry these past few weeks about a future hike in the per parcel fee assessed on their property taxes. And owners haven’t been shy about expressing their frustrations either.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 Nevada Democratic Caucus is set for Feb. 22.
Nevada 2020 Democratic caucus includes early voting option
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada 2020 Democratic Caucus, the “First in the West” as it is proudly being hailed, is just over a month away, and the Nevada Democratic Party is preparing for the major undertaking that will help decide the Democratic presidential nomination.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourism Commission recommends candidates to lead agency
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Commission on Tourism has recommended two candidates from Northern Nevada to direct the agency that has been without a leader for more than two years.