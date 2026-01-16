After years of giving back, this family now needs help

Scott Sampson and his daughter, Avery, have spent six years working on The Avery Project and its Bikes for Christmas program and they don't typically ask for help for themselves. However, a recent health episode has created financial strain for this family and they are asking for the community's help. (The Sampson family)

Scott Sampson and his daughter Avery are well-known figures in Pahrump who spend a large amount of their time giving back to the community. Now they are in need of help themselves, following a medical emergency that left Scott hospitalized for several days and unable to work for even longer. (The Sampson family)

Following a very frightening and stressful situation, the Sampson family is turning to the community they have spent the last six years continuously serving to ask for help with managing the bills as they deal with the aftermath of a major health emergency.

It began with an overall, general feeling of unwellness, Scott Sampson explained in a social media post last week. But that sense of illness then turned into a medical emergency that required Scott to be rushed over the hill to Las Vegas for treatment.

“So, this past Friday [Jan. 9] I was medivac’d to a Las Vegas hospital with internal bleeding,” Scott wrote in the profile details for his newly established GoFundMe account. “I don’t know when I will be able to go home but I do know that I am going to have to miss substantial time at work. As a single father, it is going to be very difficult making ends meet until I am through with all of the medical things I am facing right now.

“If you know my daughter Avery and me, we have a passion for helping the children in our community. This is something that is not normal for us to ask - for help for ourselves. I hope you will consider helping us in this time of need,” Scott concluded.

And indeed, Scott and his 13-year-old daughter Avery, have become incredibly well-known in the Pahrump community, where the father-daughter duo has built a reputation of charity and community activism through The Avery Project and its Bikes for Christmas program.

Established in 2020 by Avery when she was just 8 years of age, the Avery Project has managed to provide hundreds of bicycles to local youth, with around 250 given away just this past December. Through every year, every challenge and every triumph, Scott has been at Avery’s side, encouraging her dreams and supporting her efforts to give back to her community. Now this family is hoping that the community will return the love and donate whatever they can to help make sure the Sampsons can focus on Scott’s recovery rather than a strained budget.

Scott spent several days in the hospital, including his own birthday, Jan. 12, but he is now happy to be back in his own home.

“I had a bleeding ulcer so I was vomiting up a lot of blood. They got it under control in the hospital but I am still waiting on some test results as to why this might have happened,” Scott told the Pahrump Valley Times on Thursday. “I came home yesterday and am resting. I will be taking some time off work to deal with all of the follow-up appointments.”

Anyone willing to donate toward the Sampson family in their time of need can do so at GoFundMe.com by searching for “Support Avery’s Dad After Medical Emergency.”

