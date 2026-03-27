Afternoon traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A traffic stop earlier this month in Pahrump by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) led to an arrest where a woman was charged with one count of controlled substance possession, one count of controlled substance transportation, and multiple vehicle counts, according to an arrest report.

After an open-air sniff was performed by a canine, police found a plastic bag containing a crystalline white substance inside a purse. The substance was later tested as presumptively positive for methamphetamine and weighed 0.23 grams.

According to the report, law enforcement showed the woman the purse, and she said it was hers but denied owning the white substance.

The incident began when dispatch reported at approximately 2:02 p.m. on Monday, March 16, that a truck towing a trailer with no license plate was swerving all over the road, according to the arrest report. The truck was also described as having a significant amount of equipment in the back.

About five minutes later, the detective observed an unoccupied parked pickup truck with a flatbed trailer parked at the Horizon Market on the corner of State Route 372 and Linda Street matching dispatch’s description, a full truck bed and a full trailer with no license plate.

The truck itself had no rear plate but had a front one that returned as expired as of June 2024.

The vehicle’s occupant then returned to the truck and drove back onto the roadway, and the detective activated his emergency lights and sirens.

Once the vehicle was pulled over, the law enforcement officer made contact with a female driver. According to the arrest report, the woman told the detective that she was helping her friend move, which is why the truck’s bed and trailer were full of items.

She also told law enforcement the vehicle was not registered and that it had no current insurance.

The female driver was transported to the Nye County Detention Center following the arrest.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com