65°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

AI glasses not permitted at school

With the popularity of AI glasses on the rise, the Nye County School District is clarifying tha ...
With the popularity of AI glasses on the rise, the Nye County School District is clarifying that smart glasses of any kind are not permitted while students are in school. They must be placed out of sight as soon as the students enters a school campus. (Nye County School District)
More Stories
The Nye County Sheriff's Office hosted a safety-gear giveaway on Monday, Feb. 23 inside Walmart ...
Highlighting roadway safety to help save lives
Three separate pedestrian vs. vehicle crashes occurred in Pahrump on Feb. 16, 20 and 21, leavin ...
Three February pedestrian crashes leave two dead
With the help of funding from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, Great Basin ...
Great Basin College set to expand CDL training program to Pahrump
Local therapist Scott Oakley is running for Pahrump Justice Court Department B justice of the p ...
Local therapist launches campaign for justice of the peace
/ Pahrump Valley Times
February 25, 2026 - 4:38 am
 
Updated February 25, 2026 - 5:00 am

AI is everywhere these days and glasses integrated with Artificial Intelligence technology have seen a sharp increase in popularity, with Counterpoint Research reporting 139% year-over-year growth in the global smart glasses market in the second half of 2025. That means more people are using this technology-driven eyewear on a daily basis. However, the Nye County School District is emphasizing that one place area students cannot wear any kind of smart glasses is at school.

“As wearable technology continues to evolve, the Nye County School District is proactively addressing the presence of AI-enabled eyewear on school campuses,” the school district announced on Feb. 20. “To ensure a safe and focused learning environment, the district is clarifying that ‘smart’ glasses, such as those with built-in cameras and recording capabilities, fall strictly under the guidelines of Board Regulation 7363R: Student use of cell phones on school property. Under the current regulation, all personal electronic recording devices must be powered off and stored out of sight from the moment a student enters campus until the final bell.”

The goal of this restriction is two-fold; privacy and concentration on learning.

“Our primary goal is to protect the privacy of our students and staff while maintaining a classroom environment free from digital distractions,” Nye County School District Superintendent Joe Gent stated. “Treating AI glasses with the same high standards as cell phones is a necessary step in keeping our schools a safe space for everyone.”

Prescription lenses are no exception to this rule either. The district noted that though smart glasses can be fit with prescription lenses, that does not mean they can wear them during the school day. “Students requiring corrective lenses must use standard, non-electronic eyewear while on campus,” the district explained.

The consequences of using smart glasses while in school are laid out in Board Regulation 7363R. On a first offense, the device will be confiscated, the parent/guardian notified, a warning issued and the device returned to the student at the end of the school day. For a second offense, confiscated devices will only be returned to the parent/guardian. All offenses will follow the school’s discipline matrix for “disruptive conduct.”

“Further disciplinary measures may apply depending on the severity of the offense,” the regulation reads, adding, “The use of any type of device for cheating, bullying, harassing or commissioning a crime will result in disciplinary action. Using a cell phone or device to transmit or store pictures, video, audio or data in prohibited areas will result in suspension, expulsion and/or legal action.”

For more information, readers can find Board Regulation 7363R on the NCSD’s website, Nye.k12.nv.us

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

As with anything else in our country who you vote for matters, look carefully at how your commissioner votes.