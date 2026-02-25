AI glasses not permitted at school

The Nye County School District is emphasizing these devices are treated the same as cell phones.

With the popularity of AI glasses on the rise, the Nye County School District is clarifying that smart glasses of any kind are not permitted while students are in school. They must be placed out of sight as soon as the students enters a school campus. (Nye County School District)

AI is everywhere these days and glasses integrated with Artificial Intelligence technology have seen a sharp increase in popularity, with Counterpoint Research reporting 139% year-over-year growth in the global smart glasses market in the second half of 2025. That means more people are using this technology-driven eyewear on a daily basis. However, the Nye County School District is emphasizing that one place area students cannot wear any kind of smart glasses is at school.

“As wearable technology continues to evolve, the Nye County School District is proactively addressing the presence of AI-enabled eyewear on school campuses,” the school district announced on Feb. 20. “To ensure a safe and focused learning environment, the district is clarifying that ‘smart’ glasses, such as those with built-in cameras and recording capabilities, fall strictly under the guidelines of Board Regulation 7363R: Student use of cell phones on school property. Under the current regulation, all personal electronic recording devices must be powered off and stored out of sight from the moment a student enters campus until the final bell.”

The goal of this restriction is two-fold; privacy and concentration on learning.

“Our primary goal is to protect the privacy of our students and staff while maintaining a classroom environment free from digital distractions,” Nye County School District Superintendent Joe Gent stated. “Treating AI glasses with the same high standards as cell phones is a necessary step in keeping our schools a safe space for everyone.”

Prescription lenses are no exception to this rule either. The district noted that though smart glasses can be fit with prescription lenses, that does not mean they can wear them during the school day. “Students requiring corrective lenses must use standard, non-electronic eyewear while on campus,” the district explained.

The consequences of using smart glasses while in school are laid out in Board Regulation 7363R. On a first offense, the device will be confiscated, the parent/guardian notified, a warning issued and the device returned to the student at the end of the school day. For a second offense, confiscated devices will only be returned to the parent/guardian. All offenses will follow the school’s discipline matrix for “disruptive conduct.”

“Further disciplinary measures may apply depending on the severity of the offense,” the regulation reads, adding, “The use of any type of device for cheating, bullying, harassing or commissioning a crime will result in disciplinary action. Using a cell phone or device to transmit or store pictures, video, audio or data in prohibited areas will result in suspension, expulsion and/or legal action.”

For more information, readers can find Board Regulation 7363R on the NCSD’s website, Nye.k12.nv.us

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Key policy highlights regard regarding AI eyewear

Prohibition on recording: the Nye County School District strictly prohibits students from using any electronic device to photograph or record students or employees during the school day.

Visible devices: any AI glasses or recording devices are subject to immediate confiscation by the school to be returned to parents.