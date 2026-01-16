Alexis Hill to visit Pahrump next week during governor campaign

After years of giving back, this family now needs help

Alexis Hill speaks during a campaign kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last year. Hill will be visiting Pahrump next week on Jan. 20 during her campaign for governor. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Now that 2026 has officially begun, election season is heating up in Nevada. Washoe County Commissioner and candidate for governor Alexis Hill will be visiting Pahrump next week.

“I think it’s so important to connect with the whole state because I want to know everyone’s specific concerns,” Hill told the Pahrump Valley Times ahead of the visit.

The event is part of Hill’s statewide “Ask Alexis Anything” tour in her gubernatorial bid. Hill further explained that she’s ready to discuss a wide variety of issues such as health care, infrastructure and the cost of living, but as the tour’s name states, she’s prepared to answer questions from Nevadans about what’s most pressing to them.

“It’s an ask me anything tour. I want people to get to know me, meet me, and understand why I’m running and why this campaign is all about them,” Hill said. “And ensuring that I understand the issues and connect with them, and we come up with solutions together.”

Hill’s visit to the valley is set for Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center, located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

“I’m so excited to go back to Pahrump,” Hill enthused.

Born and raised in the Silver State, Hill was elected to the Washoe County Commission in 2020. Hill, a Democrat, hopes to win the party’s nomination in the governor’s race.

Incumbent Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has also announced his gubernatorial candidacy as a Democrat. If Hill wins the primary, she hopes to unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, who has announced his run for a second term.

For more information about Hill’s stop in Pahrump next week and her campaign for governor, visit alexisfornevada.com.

