America250: Pahrump monument to be unveiled

A special monument will be dedicated at the Pahrump Valley Museum on Saturday, Oct. 11, ahead of next year’s America250 celebration.

“It’s to honor the 250th birthday of America, which is going to occur on July 4th of 2026 next year,” Robin Olson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “There are a lot of America250 events and monuments going up across the United States to honor America, to honor the Revolutionary War patriots who fought for freedom from Great Britain.”

Olson is the regent of the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR. The Pahrump Springs Chapter is the only DAR chapter in Nye County. The nonprofit, non-political organization helps and offers support to various local education, veteran, and historical causes.

“As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts nearly 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership,” informs the DAR website.

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, the Pahrump Springs DAR Chapter will hold a special dedication and unveiling ceremony for a rock that pays tribute to those who founded and fought for America. The rock was created by local artist Rick Clout of Written in Stone.

“We are saluting those people that fought and sacrificed lives and property for independence from Great Britain. We’re honoring our ancestors, because every single one of us in the chapter is related to someone who was directly involved in the American Revolution,” Olson said.

Saturday’s event will include words from featured speaker Nevada State Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen II. A representative from the office of U.S. Congressman Steven Horsford will also be at the ceremony.

The Nevada Silver Tappers will provide a live performance, and the Boy Scouts will bring out flags for the ceremony.

America250 coasters will be sold at the unveiling and later at the museum to help pay for the rock and the event.

The dedication ceremony on Saturday is free and open to the public.

America250 Monument Dedication