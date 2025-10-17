America250: Patriotic monument unveiled at museum — PHOTOS

“I think everybody really enjoyed being able to see the rock, and I think it’s going to be a good, lasting tribute to America’s 250th birthday and for the people of Pahrump, Nye County and the state of Nevada,” said Robin Olson, regent of the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The posting of the colors was carried out by Boy Scout Troop 444. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada State Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen II gifts a proclamation to Robin Olson, regent of the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“The America250 patriot’s markers, like the one we dedicate today, stand as timeless tributes to the enduring spirit of liberty and to the courage of the men and women whose sacrifices gave birth to our nation,” Nevada State Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen II said in his speech. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

(From left to right) District 2 Commissioner John Koenig, County Manager Brett Waggoner, District 5 Vice-Chair Debra Strickland, District 4 Chair Ron Boskovich, and District 1 Commissioner Bruce Jabbour pose with the unveiled monument. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, Oct. 11, an America250 monument dedicated to those who fought in the Revolutionary War was unveiled and dedicated at the Pahrump Valley Museum.

“Today, we will honor those who took a stance and fought for American independence. This is part of a national movement honoring America’s 250th birthday,” said Robin Olson, regent of the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, during the event. “And while Revolutionary War battles were not fought in the state of Nevada, the spirit of ’76 currently thrives in the spirit of the West here in Nye County.”

The Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, or DAR, organized the Saturday unveiling. Approximately 80 people attended the event. Judge Kimberly Wanker thanked many local notables in attendance, including Nye County Commissioners John Koenig, Ron Boskovich, Debra Strickland and Bruce Jabbour.

“It was a beautiful event,” District 1 Commissioner Jabbour told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event concluded. “It was an honor to be here to help support the Daughters of the American Revolution.”

Deanna O’Donnell of Pahrump News emceed the event. The posting of the colors was carried out by Boy Scout Troop 444. The Nevada Silver Tappers put on a patriotic performance to Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song “God Bless the USA.” The rock monument was blessed by the Pahrump Springs Chapter Chaplain Ellen Semerjian. Nevada State Assemblyman and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen II was the ceremony’s featured speaker.

“The America250 patriots’ markers, like the one we dedicate today, stand as timeless tributes to the enduring spirit of liberty and to the courage of the men and women whose sacrifices gave birth to our nation,” the assemblyman said in his speech. “Two hundred fifty years ago, their legacy still calls to us to remember that freedom was not given, but earned. Not guaranteed but defended. Not for one generation, but for all who come after.”

During the event, Hafen presented two proclamations to the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the DAR, one from Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony and the other from Hafen himself.

“May these proclamations remind us all to reflect upon courage, sacrifice, and unity, the revolutionary generation, and to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with renewed devotion and liberty, patriotism, and service to our community and our country,” Hafen stated. “May God bless the Daughters of the American Revolution, the people of Pahrump, and the great United States of America.”

Many other noteworthy Nye County figures were present at the dedication ceremony, including former Commissioner Frank Carbone, County Manager Brett Waggoner and Republican congressional candidate for Nevada’s 4th District, David Flippo.

“It was a lot to plan, but I think everybody really enjoyed the ceremony,” Pahrump Springs Chapter Regent Olson said after the ceremony. “I think everybody really enjoyed being able to see the rock, and I think it’s going to be a good, lasting tribute to America’s 250th birthday and for the people of Pahrump, Nye County and the state of Nevada.”

The America250 stone monument that now sits outside the Pahrump Valley Museum was created by local artist Rick Clout of Written in Stone.

“I like to contribute to our local community. I contribute to several other charities here in town,” Clout explained. “I think it’s my duty to do that because I live here.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com