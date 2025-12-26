America250: Recognizing Asian contributions — PHOTOS

In celebration of the upcoming 250th birthday of our America, we recognize the contributions Asian Americans make to our nation.

The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) was established in 2015. The Nevada organization does work across the state with an office in Las Vegas and another in Reno. (Asian Community Development Council)

Nora Neff at her Pahrump home decorated for the holidays. “America is a land of opportunity,” she said. (Elijah Dulay/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nora Neff moved to Las Vegas in 1983, where she worked in various casinos. (Nora Neff/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump resident of 28 years, Nora Neff (center) at age 21 in the Philippines. (Nora Neff/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada resident of 42 years and proud American, Nora Neff at age 15 in the Philippines. (Nora Neff/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nora Neff (right) was born in the Philippines in 1941. As a young girl, she lived through the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during WWII. (Nora Neff/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

America250’s celebration in the Silver State is right around the corner. As the monumental occasion approaches, it is vital to continue recognizing the contributions a variety of people have made in building this nation and state.

“In Nevada, the Asian population has grown, according to the 2020 census,” explained Vida Lin, president and founder of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC).

The ACDC was established in 2015. The organization is statewide across Nevada, with an office in Las Vegas and another in Reno.

“We’re here to serve the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community, the AANHPI community,” Lin told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Through a wide variety of community outreach efforts, the ACDC aids and advocates for the Asian community in the Battle Born State. The organization helps with cultural food assistance, health insurance navigation, citizenship, educational opportunities and engagement of the Asian community in politics, while also serving anyone in need, regardless of ethnicity.

“When I started [the ACDC] in 2015, the need was that our community was voiceless. We didn’t have a voice. We didn’t know what the issue was. We never spoke up. We did our own things in solo,” Lin explained. “Registering our community and educating them about that was one of the things I think was a good start and I want to see more of that growing. More young people thinking, that they are the leaders. You are the future. You should think about being more involved. Get involved with politics. Get involved with being part of the process for what services are needed for our community.”

When asked about the contributions made by Asians to Nevada, Lin cited the many Chinese immigrants who helped build the transcontinental railroad that ran through the Silver State. Nationwide, she also cited Japanese internment camps and the Filipino-led Delano grape strike alongside Cesar Chavez as pieces of history that are often not spoken about.

“We were part of history for a long time,” Lin said. “If you think about American history, it is built off immigrants.”

Lin emphasized that even though “Asian” is an encompassing term for many countries, being united across cultures is what’s most important in the ACDC’s mission.

“One thing about Asians, is that we’re not a monolith. We don’t always speak the same language. We don’t always have the same culture. We don’t always have the same beliefs. Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese or Thai, they’re all different and they all have their own rich culture. So, I’m proud that we can bring people together,” Lin shared. “Being in Nevada, when we started the ACDC, one of the goals was to make sure that we reach out… as we come together, we can accomplish more and do more services for our community.”

The rich stories of Asians in Nevada can be found right here in Pahrump through residents like Nora Neff.

“I’m proud of who I’ve become and thank this country for the opportunity that I was awarded,” Neff told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Neff was born in Bamban in the Tarlac province of the Philippines, in 1941, only a few months before the Japanese invasion of the Philippines began. As a young girl, Neff grew up surrounded by conflict during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines during World War II.

“I remember every one of them even now. Those who died and those who lived,” Neff said about loss during the occupation.

Later in life, Neff worked at Clark Air Base in the Philippines during the Vietnam War, managing military housing. This is when she met her husband, an American Air Force member, who was one of her tenants.

“He was a good-looking guy,” Neff joked.

In 1970, Neff left the Philippines with her husband and moved to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Neff eventually moved to Las Vegas in 1983, where she worked in casinos. In 1989, Neff’s husband passed away from cancer, and she settled in Pahrump in 1997.

“I like living in Pahrump; it’s so quiet,” Neff added.

At age 84, Neff volunteers with various outreach groups in the community. Throughout her life, Neff says helping others and her family is what’s been most important to her. Neff has two children, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“America is a land of opportunity,” Neff said. “There’s no other country like this one.”

