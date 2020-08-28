Americana Pow-Wow auction now underway

Area residents and beyond now have the opportunity to get their hands on true American memorabilia, as the Holabird Western Americana Collections is hosting a five-day Americana Pow-Wow live auction.

Photo courtesy of Holabird Western Americana Collections Native, general Americana and countless other items are on the auction block during the 5-day Americana Pow-Wow live and online auction in Reno. The event which began on Aug. 27th, runs through Aug. 31st. Start time begins at 8 a.m. Pacific time each day.

The event began on Thursday August 27th, and runs through August 31st.

As stated on its website, the company was founded in 2012 to meet the needs of Americana collectors looking for rare and new-to-market collectibles.

The company, according to its website draws its roots from Fred Holabird who is an advisor, co-founder and professional auctioneer.

As stated in a news release, the auction is packed with Native and general Americana, sports collectibles, toys, stamps and coins, tokens, stocks and bonds, firearms, and other highly sought after items for collectors.

“This auction marks the best material we’ve offered in a hot August sale in many years,” Holabird said. “The variety is outstanding, as is the quality of goods offered. There is truly something for everybody, and sellers take note, we average about 5,000 registered bidders per sale, probably the most in America for an Americana sale. With buyers all over the globe, we get to everybody. We are always after great collections.”

Among some of the Native American offerings are turquoise, silver jewelry, baskets, Kachinas, and rugs.

“Also up for bid will be a fine California token collection, American and foreign counters and tokens from the Benjamin Fauver collection,” Holabird noted in the release. “We also have rare whiskey bottles, a beautiful drugstore carved wood frontispiece and scarce Nevada documents.”

A special catalog also features a major pinback collection, baseball and boxing collectibles, gold specimens, including some from the Goodshaw Mine at Bodie, Calif.

American and foreign medals, Victorian furniture, an array of Western, original art, including Buffalo Bill Pawnee Bill posters are also on the auction block, as well as large ore and incline cars from a Nevada City mine, plus dynamite and candle boxes.”

Additionally, anyone owning a collection that might fit into an upcoming Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch, as the firm travels extensively throughout the United States.

To consign a single piece, a collection, or obtain a color catalog call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766, or reach him via email at fredholabird@gmail.com.

The five-day event will be live in the gallery at 3555 Airway Drive in Reno, and online via several bidding platforms.

Start times for the auction begin at 8 a.m., Pacific time, each day.

To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and The Great Americana Pow-Wow Auction, visit www.fhwac.com.

