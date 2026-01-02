America’s Field Trip contest open for submissions

America250 wants to know what America means to its students and those who enter can earn themselves a trip to one of the country's iconic locations this summer. (America250)

America means different things to different people and whether it’s freedom, opportunity, natural beauty, diversity or anything else, as the nation readies to celebrate its 250th birthday, America250 wants to know just what this country means to its next generation.

Through the America’s Field Trip contest, America250 aims to collect a broad array of thoughts and ideas from students all across the U.S. and those who earn themselves top honors will then spend some time this summer exploring sites and locations that all have a deep meaning to the country.

“Today’s young people are the leaders, innovators and thinkers who will shape the next 250 years – and it’s important their voices are heard as we commemorate this historic milestone,” the America250 website details. “America’s Field Trip is a nationwide contest that invites students in grades three to 12 to be part of our nation’s 250th anniversary by sharing their perspectives on what America means to them – with the chance to earn an unforgettable field trip experience at some of the nation’s most iconic historic and cultural landmarks.”

America’s Field Trip will include 125 first-place winners, each of whom will be treated to the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a three-day, two-night trip to a select historic location, alongside their chaperone. Locations range from Montevallo, Alabama for a unique view of the American Revolution to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an in-person look at the room where the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution were both signed. Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Cape Canaveral, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Dallas, Texas; and New Orleans, Louisiana are on the list of field trip locations, too, as are Yellowstone National Park in Montana and Wyoming; New York City, New York; San Francisco, California; Mount Rushmore, South Dakota; and Washington, D.C.

An additional 125 second-place finishers will earn themselves a $500 cash award, along with a $1,000 cash award for their teachers.

Some tips for students planning to enter the America’s Field Trip contest are to share their unique American story with creativity and a sense of fun, as well as to think not only on the past but to look to the future by reflecting on the next 250 years as well. Students are advised not to include their full name, address or other personally identifying information in their actual entry and not to include names or images of family or friends. All entries must be the work of an individual – group or team submissions are not accepted.

“Don’t include any copyrighted materials in your entry,” the contest rules detail. “This includes celebrity names, sports teams, song lyrics written by others, photos, brand names or logos. Do not plagiarize or use another person’s work. Do not use AI tools.”

All grades may submit either artwork, including physical art captured by a high-resolution photo, or a written response. For participants in grades three to five, essays should be 100 words or less. Middle school students grades six to eight can submit written responses of up to 250 words. High school participants are limited to a 500-word essay.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on March 30 and winners will be notified in late April.

For more information and contest rules, visit America250.org/fieldtrip/

