An awesome year for The Avery Project

Pahrump resident Avery Sampson may be 13 years old but she’s far from what many would consider a “typical teenager”. Sure, this young lady enjoys hanging out with friends and pursuing her own personal growth, but even more, she loves to give back to others.

From the young age of just 8, when she earned her first title with the Nevada Cinderella Girls program, Avery has been demonstrating her philanthropic nature through her Bikes for Christmas initiative.

Now formally titled the Avery Project, this program has become a highly-anticipated part of local holiday activities and one that many are eager to support each year. With her bright smile and big heart, Avery is a prime example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together for a heartwarming cause.

The Avery Project and its Bikes for Christmas program got its start five years ago, in 2020, with Nevada Cinderella Girls, a program in which all the participating youth are encouraged to pursue a platform. After having had her own bike stolen that year and realizing that they can be quite expensive, Avery decided she wanted to do something to help families get bikes for their own children.

That was the birth of the Avery Project and in all the years since, Avery’s attention to it has never waned. Following this month’s Bike Giveaway Day, the number of bikes this young lady has provided to her community is nearing 1,000 and she is determined to keep the Avery Project going long into the future.

“This is always so much fun!” Avery raved once the 6th Annual Bike Giveaway, hosted Saturday, Dec. 20, came to a close. “All the smiles and so many happy kids got new bikes and helmets today. I have to thank Shadow Mountain feed for letting us take over the feed lot and Emily Cross Smith and the Nye County Cinderella program for helping, Steve Clausse from VeloBazaar, Pinkbox Doughnuts for supplying a ton of donuts, Pizza Hut for feeding some yummy pizza to the kids, Our Place Coffee for stepping up at the last minute to save the day with coffee and hot chocolate for the families this morning and Santa and Mrs. Claus for coming out.”

The Bike Giveaway Day was not the only chance for Avery to get out and gift her community with bicycles, either. The Avery Project helped support numerous other initiatives, such as the Positive Pahrump Toy Drive, and the final round of bikes were raffled off to 50-plus lucky attendees at this year’s Winter Wonder Slam. All combined, the Avery Project will end the year with right around 250 bikes given away.

“What an amazing year with the Avery Project,” Scott Sampson, Avery’s incredibly proud and always supportive father, raved. “As a dad, I loved helping Avery reach her goals this year!”

For more information visit TheAveryProject.info, email TheAveryProject2022gmail.com or follow the Avery Project on Facebook.

It takes a village

The Avery Project was able to give away approximately 250 bikes to community members in 2025 but the Sampsons could not have seen such success without the generosity of the many businesses, organizations and individuals that contributed. Avery and her father, Scott, both offered their endless thanks to the following for their help with the 6th Annual Bikes for Christmas program: