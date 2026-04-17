Andrew Caccavale discusses bid for Nye County clerk

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Andrew Caccavale is running for Nye County clerk again this year. “I learned a lot from the last cycle,” Caccavale said. (Caccavale for clerk)

Andrew Caccavale is running for Nye County clerk this year with the goal of securing the office he’s sought before.

“There’s a lot to be said for the blood, sweat, and tears of running any campaign, especially the first time,” Caccavale told the Pahrump Valley Times. “You’re bound to make mistakes, you’re bound to second-guess yourself, but you come out of it, especially if you’re going to run a second time like I’m doing right now, as a better, more polished candidate.”

Management experience

Caccavale currently works as a political consultant but previously worked as high school teacher for 18 years. During his career in education, Caccavale taught American history, global history and quantum physics.

“Teachers are not just people that use a laser pointer, explain something and say, ‘do this homework.’ It’s much, much more involved,” Caccavale said. “It’s definitely a management position. So I’m just transferring my management skills and my teaching skills to the clerk’s office.”

The decision to run again

Caccavale ran for clerk in 2022 against Ian Bayne and Mark Kampf in the Republican primary. Kampf won the primary and then went on to win the general election.

“I learned a lot from the last cycle,” Caccavale added.

Caccavale explained that he felt Kampf was doing good work in the clerk’s office, so he initially had no intention of running again, but then Kampf resigned as clerk in 2024.

“The fact that he resigned changed my trajectory,” Caccavale recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, I’ve done a lot of research. I understand how the clerk’s office works now, probably completely.’”

Platform

Caccavale said the major focuses of his campaign are advocating for voter ID, limiting the eligibility criteria for mail-in ballots, and implementing an emphasis on paper ballots.

“I intend to do paper ballots and have a parallel count with the machines so it lines up to a perfect count,” Caccavale elaborated. “This way, that’s another layer of security that we have to prevent against machine hacking, counterfeit ballots, etc.”

For more information about Andrew Caccavale’s campaign for Nye County clerk, visit his Facebook page under his name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com