47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Taking care of the shifting needs of Pahrump consumers during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 22, 2020 - 7:30 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch Banking

While understanding how customers are reacting to conditions around them is always critical to small business owners, the COVID-19 pandemic make assessing these conditions and the subsequent reactions more difficult and more important than ever in Pahrump. Looking at recent research and insights to help better understand these conditions is as important as ever to make smart business decisions.

Start with empathy

Understanding reactions to COVID-19 can help you understand how your customers are feeling as the crisis evolves in Pahrump. You’ve likely seen COVID-19 become a (if not “the”) primary topic of conversation in many places in 2020. With the economic hardships the pandemic has caused for so many, it’s important for Pahrump business owners to be aware of the power of positivity and the impact this can have on employees and customers. While the crisis can’t and shouldn’t be ignored, building positivity into things like marketing, social media interactions or even face-to-face customer interactions can have a wider impact now than ever before.

Give the people what they want: Help

As the pandemic and its effects continues to shift and evolve, Pahrump residents maintain a wariness of those businesses that seem to want to “capitalize” on the situation. However, research also shows customers do want to hear from businesses, because it can provide a sense of normalcy.

This dichotomy highlights the importance of how you talk to customers. Multiple surveys indicate the desire of Southern Nevadans to see companies putting people first, be they employees or the wider community. Whether it is offering discounts to first responders, providing special resources for employees whose personal lives have been impacted or even just having a safe space to discuss these issues, thinking about how you express the values of your business can demonstrate consideration beyond profit margins and a desire to be an active part of your community.

Recovery considerations

When it comes to views regarding the reopening of small businesses and wider economic recovery, the fact is there are a number of different perspectives to consider. Many are concerned about opening too quickly, while a strong segment of Pahrump residents also seek movement toward a sense of normalcy with more rapid re-openings. Unsurprisingly, these attitudes can have a major impact on how to interact with your customers.

In short, careful observation of your surroundings and awareness of the attitudes in your community can help to properly address customer concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and ultimately be an asset in rebuilding your relationship with your customers and the wider Southern Nevada community.

The lens of the customer has always been at the heart of commerce, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more critical than ever that Southern Nevada business owners carefully consider this lens and adjust their businesses and actions accordingly. In a time of many unexpected changes coming more rapidly than ever, maintaining this focus on the customer is critical to successfully navigating the current environment.

For more information on how to approach the challenges of the current environment, please visit the Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Center.

Angelica Pulido-Hull is a district manager and small business proponent for Wells Fargo in Southern Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
New unemployment claims up slightly since last week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for Unemployment Insurance totaled 9,027, up 244 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 8,783 claims for the week ending Dec. 12.

Getty Images When setting up a tree at home, place it away from fireplaces and radiators. Heate ...
Red Cross offers safety tip for holiday season
Staff Report

With the holiday season in full swing, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds residents that safety is paramount, whether it’s decorating the tree or the house, using the fireplace or ensuring that toys are safe.

Brooke Santina/Nevada Department of Corrections A recreational area for inmates at Florence McC ...
NDOC steps up mitigation measures to contain COVID
Staff Report

Disinfectant foggers, upgraded personal protective equipment and strategic cohorts are among the additional steps being taken to battle COVID-19 within the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Nevada companies join to improve battery supply chain
Staff Report

Ioneer USA Corp., an emerging lithium-boron supplier, and Dragonfly Energy, a lithium-ion battery technology company, on Tuesday announced the completion of a memorandum of understanding that outlines how the two Nevada-based companies plan to work together to strengthen the domestic battery supply chain from critical materials to next-generation lithium technologies.

R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services Arya Udry, Geoscience. New faculty portraits on August 14 ...
UNLV scientist selected by NASA for Mars mission
Staff Report

As a researcher studying magmatic rocks, UNLV geoscience professor Arya Udry has had to rely on meteorites catapulting through the solar system and surviving their descent through Earth’s atmosphere to make her work possible.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes wit ...
Western states group backs Moderna vaccine
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Saturday completed its review of the federal process and has concluded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is safe and efficacious for use in the Western states. The workgroup provided its confirmation to the governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington on Sunday morning, making the Moderna vaccine the second COVID-19 vaccine supported for use in these states. Shipments were expected early this week.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Beatty celebrates Christmas
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

COVID-19 may have altered some of Beatty’s Christmas plans this year, but it did little to dampen the town’s Christmas spirit.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
Pahrump glows with holiday spirit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpie ...
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.