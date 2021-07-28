80°F
ANGELICA PULIDO-HULL: Try a new Pahrump local shopping experience

By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 28, 2021 - 2:35 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch Banking

The month of July is dedicated to local and independent retailers across the country. Before the end of the month, choose a Pahrump retailer you have not shopped at before to visit and show your community small business support.

Last year was rough for many small business retailers in Pahrump. Some had to adjust operating hours, while others had an increase in expenses that threatened their viability. At Wells Fargo Bank, we worked closely with our community retailers in Pahrump and found solutions to help keep them open, including Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration and free online resources at https://smallbusinessresources.wf.com/

Now, with recovery well underway, they need our support.

Local retailers have the local multiplier effect. Visiting a Pahrump small business enables them to pay their Pahrump staff, who then spend that money again in Pahrump. That single dollar you spend could easily turn in to $5 or even $10 or more as it is spent and respent around our community.

Sometime this week, stop by a local Pahrump retailer, and say hello. Buy a couple of items, and show them how much you care. If all of us simply took the initiative to meet a new community retailer once a week, we could speed up the economic recovery Pahrump needs to thrive.

Angelica Pulido-Hull is the Wells Fargo Small Business District Manager Engagement Leader in Pahrump.

