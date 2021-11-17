73°F
Applications open for Nevada education task force

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2021 - 6:46 am
 
A stack of books, glasses, pencils on the background of a black school board. The concept of education. Copy space.

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force.

The task force was created in 2019 as part of Assembly Bill 276. The goal of this task force is to evaluate and address the challenges of attracting and retaining teachers throughout Nevada.

Once these challenges have been confirmed, the task force will then make recommendations to address said challenges to the legislative committee.

“The most important in-school factor impacting student success is their classroom teacher,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “I appreciate the dedication of the educators who have served on the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force to date, and encourage all Nevada educators to apply to be a part of this important work going forward.”

The task force is scheduled to meet at least four times throughout the course of the calendar year. Starting in 2023, every other year the task force will be required to submit a report to the director of the Legislative Council Bureau for transmission to the Legislature describing their findings and recommendations.

There are three requirements that all applicants must meet in order to be eligible for the task force. Those requirements are: Be licensed with at least five consecutive years of teaching experience in a public school in Nevada; be currently employed as a teacher and actively teaching in a public school in this state for the duration of the member’s term; and not currently be serving on any other education-related board, commission, task force or similar governmental entity.

Educators are encouraged to submit their online application for the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force on or before Saturday, Jan. 15.

If you would like to apply for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force, visit this website to fill out the application: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/5d87abc2446843ce9ca05d692b26e869.

