99°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Area media outlets’ access to arrest mugshots denied by NCSO

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office patrol truck.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office patrol truck.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar developers are eyeing land in Nye Co ...
Nye County solar moratorium extended again
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sweeping down the giant slide, a couple of Pahrump Fall Festi ...
Fall Festival fun — PHOTOS
Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical helps communities all over the world with free health care ...
Free clinic to offer medical, dental, vision care
Jury seated for Fiore wire fraud trial in Las Vegas
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2024 - 6:53 am
 

The mugshots of Nye County suspects facing criminal charges will no longer accompany news articles detailing their alleged crimes in the Pahrump Valley Times and Tonopah Times-Bonanza publications as of this month.

Court case cited

As stated from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office social media page, the action came as a result of a Sept. 4, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling citing the case of Brian Houston v. Maricopa County.

In that case, the court ruled that publishing pre-trial booking photos is unconstitutional.

The circuit court later reversed the district court’s dismissal of Houston’s “due process” claim, stating that he sufficiently alleged that the mugshot post “caused him actionable harm and the county’s transparency did not rationally relate to the punitive nature of the mugshot post.”

Wait and see

“While this ruling goes through the appeals process, we will no longer publish booking photos in the “Confined/Arrests” section of our app and website,” the sheriff’s office post stated.

Earlier this summer, Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi threatened to “go to war,” against the Pahrump Valley Times over releasing arrest reports and mugshots to area media outlets, citing similar reasoning.

Never mind

However, following conversations with Pahrump Valley Times’ legal counsel, Kunzi unconditionally surrendered and reversed his decision, thus the text portion of arrest reports continue, sans booking photos, following an in-depth article authored by Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Katelyn Newberg.

It should also be noted that pre-trial images of arrested suspects routinely appeared on nationally televised programs such as “On Patrol Live,” “Live PD,” and “U.S. Cops.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Commercial-scale solar developers are eyeing land in Nye Co ...
Nye County solar moratorium extended again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been almost two years since Nye County instituted a renewable energy generation facility application moratorium and residents and developers alike have been awaiting the new county codes.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sweeping down the giant slide, a couple of Pahrump Fall Festi ...
Fall Festival fun — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Check out the scene from the 2024 Pahrump Fall Festival. This year’s festival took place from Sept. 19-22 at Petrack Park.

Chris Cannon/RAM Remote Area Medical helps communities all over the world with free health care ...
Free clinic to offer medical, dental, vision care
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The late Stan Brock founded Remote Area Medical (RAM) 39 years ago with the mission to provide free, quality health care to those in need. Next weekend RAM will be returning to the valley.

 
Jury seated for Fiore wire fraud trial in Las Vegas
By Noble Brigham Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The jury that will decide whether former Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore committed wire fraud was seated on the first day of her federal trial Tuesday.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's main entrance at 360 S. Lola Lane. T ...
Weigh in on the local state of healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital will facilitate a Community Needs Health Assessment and the public is invited to an information meeting to learn more about the purpose and process.

Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times A “Home of the Muckers ” sign sits on the grounds at the To ...
When should high schoolers start class?
Staff Report

The Nye County School District (NCSD) encourages all parents, students, teachers, staff and community members to participate in a statewide survey regarding high school start times.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival brought joyous smiles to thousands ...
Fall Festival brings fantastic fun — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.

Nye County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Naked man busted at Hwy. 160, Basin Avenue
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

On the eve of Pahrump’s Fall Festival, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Pahrump man on an alleged indecent exposure charge

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies with Ms. Senior Golden Years are regular customers at ...
Sunflower Fashions celebrates their grand reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This summer, Laraine Babbitt took over as the new owner of the longtime local clothing boutique, Sunflower Fashions and she recently celebrated her new life’s venture with a grand reopening.