55°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Art Bell immortalized in bronze

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 29, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The image of late legendary radio talk show host and Pahrump resident Art Bell has been enshrined on a bronze plaque installed at the Calvada Eye.

Bell, a longtime Pahrump resident and radio personality, passed away Friday, April 13, 2018.

The plaque is displayed on a pedestal near a park bench also in Bell’s memory.

Both were paid for by a group known as “Friends and Fans of Art Bell,” along with a contribution approved by the Nye County Board of Commissioners, following an agenda item discussion last March.

Total cost for the project came to $2,675.

Of that amount, the group, by way of a GoFundMe campaign, raised $1,546.07.

The county contribution totaled $1,128.93.

Bell died in the bedroom of his Pahrump home at age 72.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined he had four prescription medications in his system, including the opioid oxycodone, the analgesic hydrocodone, diazepam, often marketed as Valium, and carisoprodol, a muscle relaxant.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, (COPD), and hypertension also contributed to Bell’s death, the coroner’s office said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office noted that the drugs were lawfully prescribed to him.

As a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, Bell was best known for his paranormal-based radio show “Coast to Coast AM.”

He also was the founder and original owner of KNYE 95.1 FM in 1999, which still operates today under owner and Bell’s close friend Karen Jackson, who purchased the radio station in 2007.

Roughly seven years ago, Bell returned to the airwaves after signing a contract with Sirius XM satellite radio to host a new program entitled, “Art Bell’s Dark Matter.”

At the time, Bell, told the Pahrump Valley Times that the decision to come back to radio was not a very difficult one to make.

“That was easy, because I love it. It’s my life and that’s all I have ever done,” he said. “I went through a lot of family problems, so that interrupted things and I was overseas for four years and that certainly interrupted things. I went back into radio because I love it.”

Though the show began on Sept. 16, 2013, Bell decided to end the program roughly six weeks later.

His decision to end the program was due to technological issues and a disagreement over the show’s distribution.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aaron Ford
Grant could help curb opioid overdoses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In an effort to stem the tide of drug overdoses in the Silver State, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced this month that his office has received a $698,000 grant for what’s known as the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program (ODMAP).

Selwyn Harris/ Pahrump Valley Times - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced t ...
DMV wait times dip 42 percent despite spike in walk-in customers
By Mick Akers Special to the Times-Bonanza

Good news for motorists, despite seeing an increase in walk-in customers at state Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices during the last few months of last year, wait times dropped.

Thinkstock A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck slightly over 14 miles northeast of Barstow on Fri ...
Seismic activity in California shakes Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Some Pahrump and Amargosa residents felt a slight jolt under their feet after an earthquake struck Barstow, California.

THINKSTOCK Nevada’s unemployment rate, seasonally adjusted, sat at 3.8% in December 2019, acc ...
Nevada makes strides in unemployment rate
Staff Report

Nevada was one of the states to have the largest over-the-month unemployment rate decrease in December 2019, over November 2019, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nevada dropped 0.2 percentage points in its unemployment rate as did Oregon.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Second round of funding opens for U.S. Department of Agricu ...
USDA opens second round of funding for rural broadband
Staff Report

The application period for a second funding round of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Program loan and grant funding is set to open on Jan. 31. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the upcoming event, open at a national level, on Jan. 27 in a press release.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Homeless camps, such as the one seen in this file phot ...
Nevada Outreach leading effort to count homeless in Nye and Esmeralda
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is taking the lead for both Nye and Esmeralda counties in the annual “Point-In-Time” count of the homeless population, a process mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more commonly referred to as HUD.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office Sgt. along with deputies quest ...
Man accused of reckless driving arrested in Nye
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man was arrested along Blagg Road, just south of Wilson Road in early January, on suspicion of reckless driving.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportuni ...
USDA connects rural communities to resources
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Centers of Community Prosperity, designed to increase the capacity of rural and underserved communities across the country. The program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the USDA announced.