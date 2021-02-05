Arts series goes virtual with interactive conversations

Colin Gillen-framelight.ie/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The award-winning Irish quintet Goitse will launch the return of the Performing Arts Series this season.

The University of Nevada Reno’s 60th anniversary Performing Arts Series will feature what organizers call three extraordinary virtual arts experiences.

“One thing we can be sure of is that we need the arts now, more than ever,” said Shoshana Zeldner, program manager for special events at the UNR School of the Arts. “I am so proud that the Performing Arts Series is continuing to navigate this virtual arena, ensuring that we remain connected to one another and energized by the arts.”

The award-winning Irish quintet Goitse will launch the return of the Performing Arts Series at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Ticketholders will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance and, following the performance, band members will answer audience questions from their home studios in Ireland. Each Performing Arts Series event includes unlimited on-demand access for 14 days following the event.

“As a way to make for a truly one-of-a-kind evening, we are collaborating with select local restaurants to develop imaginative take-out menus inspired by each of our visiting artists,” Zeldner said. “This new partnership is sure to make each performance a very special night in, with the essence of every great night out.”

Goitse is an informal Gaelic greeting meaning “come here.” Described by Irish Music Magazine as “brimming with energy and creative zeal,” Goitse has toured internationally and recorded five albums since the bandmates met at the prestigious University of Limerick’s Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Named Live Ireland Radio’s “Traditional Group of the Year” and Chicago Irish American News’ “Group of the Year,” Goitse, which won the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany, has become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

The band’s unique sound combines original compositions with traditional tunes from the Irish countryside and abroad. Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. Tadhg Ó Meachair plays piano and Alan Reid moves between banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and oud, while Áine McGeeney handles vocals.

The Performing Arts Series will continue with virtual performances by the soulful a cappella group, Sweet Honey In The Rock on March 25 and jazz vocalist Michael Mayo on April 22. Each event will include a live Q&A.

“By joining us at a virtual event, you’ll support the Performing Arts Series and ensure performing artists across the world keep sharing their talent and inspiration with all,” Zeldner said. “Each performance this season includes something more intimate and engaging than we traditionally would have planned for in a pre-COVID context. We’re able to connect with our audience and performers in a much more personal way.”

To purchase tickets for the Performing Arts Series, visit unr.edu/pas or call the School of the Arts at 775-784-4278 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). Guests can attend all three events with the spring 3-pack ($40), or individual event tickets are $15 and free to UNR students.

The 2020-21 Performing Arts Series is funded in part by the Western States Arts Federation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the Graduate Student Association, IGT and the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission.