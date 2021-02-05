40°F
News

Arts series goes virtual with interactive conversations

Staff Report
February 5, 2021 - 12:39 am
 
Colin Gillen-framelight.ie/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The award-winning Irish quintet Goitse will launch the return of the Performing Arts Series this season.

The University of Nevada Reno’s 60th anniversary Performing Arts Series will feature what organizers call three extraordinary virtual arts experiences.

“One thing we can be sure of is that we need the arts now, more than ever,” said Shoshana Zeldner, program manager for special events at the UNR School of the Arts. “I am so proud that the Performing Arts Series is continuing to navigate this virtual arena, ensuring that we remain connected to one another and energized by the arts.”

The award-winning Irish quintet Goitse will launch the return of the Performing Arts Series at 6 p.m. Feb. 25. Ticketholders will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance and, following the performance, band members will answer audience questions from their home studios in Ireland. Each Performing Arts Series event includes unlimited on-demand access for 14 days following the event.

“As a way to make for a truly one-of-a-kind evening, we are collaborating with select local restaurants to develop imaginative take-out menus inspired by each of our visiting artists,” Zeldner said. “This new partnership is sure to make each performance a very special night in, with the essence of every great night out.”

Goitse is an informal Gaelic greeting meaning “come here.” Described by Irish Music Magazine as “brimming with energy and creative zeal,” Goitse has toured internationally and recorded five albums since the bandmates met at the prestigious University of Limerick’s Irish World Academy of Music and Dance.

Named Live Ireland Radio’s “Traditional Group of the Year” and Chicago Irish American News’ “Group of the Year,” Goitse, which won the prestigious “Freiburger International Leiter 2016” award in Germany, has become a leader of the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles.

The band’s unique sound combines original compositions with traditional tunes from the Irish countryside and abroad. Laying the foundations for the music are World and All-Ireland Bodhrán champion Colm Phelan and Conal O’Kane, who is fast making a name for himself as one of the finest guitarists of his generation. Tadhg Ó Meachair plays piano and Alan Reid moves between banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and oud, while Áine McGeeney handles vocals.

The Performing Arts Series will continue with virtual performances by the soulful a cappella group, Sweet Honey In The Rock on March 25 and jazz vocalist Michael Mayo on April 22. Each event will include a live Q&A.

“By joining us at a virtual event, you’ll support the Performing Arts Series and ensure performing artists across the world keep sharing their talent and inspiration with all,” Zeldner said. “Each performance this season includes something more intimate and engaging than we traditionally would have planned for in a pre-COVID context. We’re able to connect with our audience and performers in a much more personal way.”

To purchase tickets for the Performing Arts Series, visit unr.edu/pas or call the School of the Arts at 775-784-4278 (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). Guests can attend all three events with the spring 3-pack ($40), or individual event tickets are $15 and free to UNR students.

The 2020-21 Performing Arts Series is funded in part by the Western States Arts Federation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, the Graduate Student Association, IGT and the City of Reno Arts and Culture Commission.

THE LATEST
Fundraiser set to help families of hospitalized children
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nonprofit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas and Smith’s Food &Drug Stores have teamed up to assist families with children facing an illness.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Tasey Shaul, student nurse at Roseman University of He ...
State officials cite increases in vaccine doses distributed
Staff Report

After trailing most of the nation in vaccine doses administered during the first weeks since the vaccines’ approval, Nevada is now leading the region, competing against states such as California and Arizona, officials said Wednesday at the daily briefing on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the BITD Vegas to Reno race w ...
Beatty says off-road race road reclamation lacking
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some Beatty residents and officials are unhappy, as has often been the case in the past, with the road reclamation efforts following off-road races in August 2020 and January 2021. Now, they are pleading for something to be done about it.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Conine hosting virtual series to honor Black History Month
Staff Report

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will host a virtual event series in recognition of Black History Month featuring interviews with influential and inspiring African-American leaders from across the state.

A business at 5588 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 130, in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. A Las ...
CARES Act fraud likely spurred spike in criminal cases
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Small Business Administration has referred more criminal cases — including two from Nevada — to federal prosecutors in 2020 than in any year during the past two decades.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The proposed mine would consist of a sluice recovery plant ...
BLM seeks comments on Goldfield Basin Project
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Tonopah Field Office is asking the public to review and provide comment on a draft environmental assessment for Beach Mining LLC’s proposed Goldfield Basin Project, a placer gold mine located in Lida Valley, approximately 15 miles south of Goldfield.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
Case closed for Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo responded on Wednesday to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office declining to file charges over allegations of misconduct of a public officer, among other accusations.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Dr. Christina Madison, associate professor of pharmacy ...
Nevada sees 5th straight day of fewer than 1K new COVID-19 cases
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Thursday reported 889 new coronavirus cases and 51 additional deaths over the preceding day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Thinkstock
Rosen reintroduces bills targeting rural health care
Staff Report

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced the reintroduction of the Improving Access to Health Care in Rural and Underserved Areas Act and the Data Mapping to Save Moms’ Lives Act Thursday, bills aimed at supporting health care in rural and underserved areas.

Karmin Greber
Tonopah is Home: Karmin Greber
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Karmin Greber’s planned stop for the summer in Tonopah led to a stay of over three decades—one that has included countless acts of community service to the town of Tonopah.