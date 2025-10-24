Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II announces reelection bid

The fifth-generation Nevadan has served as District 36’s assemblyman since 2018 and is now aiming to serve another term in the state Legislature.

Gov. Joe Lombardo (left) introduced District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II (right) to the audience at a Pahrump event in September. “There’s still more work that needs to be done but it’s just been amazing to have a governor that is on the same page," Hafen said. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I’m really excited to get back out on the campaign trail” said District 36 Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II. (The Hafen Campaign)

District 36 Republican Assemblyman and Minority Floor Leader Gregory Hafen II announced his bid for reelection, with the goal of serving another two years in the Nevada state Legislature.

“I’m really excited to get back out on the campaign trail and into the community,” Hafen told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Hafen, a fifth-generation Nevadan and UNLV alumnus, has represented District 36 in the Nevada State Assembly since 2018.

“I love our community. I love our state. There’s just so much good in the state of Nevada,” he said.

GOP leadership

Hafen cited a strong relationship with Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo since his governorship began as a reason why they have both been able to pass legislation they care about. Incumbent Lombardo was the former sheriff of Clark County, and was elected to lead the Silver State in 2022. Lombardo will also be seeking reelection in 2026.

“There’s still more work that needs to be done but it’s just been amazing to have a governor that is on the same page and trying to move the state back into the right direction in improving education and improving health care,” the District 36 assemblyman explained.

Representing rural and urban Nevadans

Assembly District 36 encompasses rural communities in Pahrump, Indian Springs and Primm, but also more metropolitan parts of Clark County.

“For me, it’s been really a blessing because I’m able to know the Vegas base, as well as know the needs of rural Nevada,” Hafen noted.

Hafen said this understanding of his constituents has helped him provide the rural perspective when working with other Assembly members in the Legislature who represent Las Vegas.

“It’s really put me in this unique position where I get to help ensure that good intentions to help Las Vegas don’t harm rural Nevada, and really can put the best legislation forward for the entire state,” the assemblyman stated.

Key points of reelection

Assemblyman Hafen said that voter ID and school safety are some of the main topics he wants to tackle during this reelection campaign.

“Those are some of my priorities going into next session and really looking forward to putting in the work and already started talking to people about drafting language up for some of that,” he added.

The assemblyman also wants to continue working on his efforts to lower gas prices for Nevadans.

“Last session, Dr. [Nevada State Senator and Senate Minority Leader Robin] Titus and I co-sponsored a bill to reduce fuel prices and that failed to get a hearing,” Hafen explained. “However, Governor Lombardo just announced the implementation of a committee under his office to do just that. And that’s another thing that I’m really excited for during this interim, that the governor’s putting together this task force.”

For more information about Hafen’s reelection campaign, visit hafen4nevada.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com