Assemblyman wants to make blue elderberry Nevada’s official state fruit

Bert Gurr announced last week his plan to designate the fruit as another official symbol of Nevada.

The Spring Creek students proposed the idea of the blue elderberry as Nevada’s state fruit to Assemblyman Bert Gurr because it can be found in many parts of the Silver State. (Courtesy of North Cascades National Park Service Complex/nps.gov)

Assemblyman Bert Gurr (left) announced that he will sponsor legislation during the 2027 session to make the blue elderberry Nevada's official fruit. The idea originally came from Spring Creek Elementary School students (from left to right) Levi Tatum, Stella Holferty, Lita Garcia and Macy Matson. Also pictured (right) is Sage Elementary School teacher Kaitlin Jordan. (Assemblyman Bert Gurr)

Incumbent District 33 Assemblyman Bert Gurr announced last week that he will sponsor legislation during the 2027 session to make the blue elderberry Nevada’s official state fruit, with the idea originally coming from Elko County elementary students in Spring Creek, Nevada.

“These students did exactly what we hope young Nevadans will do,” Gurr said in a statement. “Their research, enthusiasm, and civic engagement are impressive. I’m proud to help bring their idea to the Legislature and give them a chance to see how a bill becomes law.”

Sage Elementary School students Macy Matson, Lita Garcia, Levi Tatum and Stella Holferty wrote to the assemblyman after they learned Nevada is one of ten states that don’t have an official fruit.

“The students proposed the blue elderberry because it is native to Nevada and grows naturally across the state, including in the Ruby Mountains, Lamoille Canyon, Mount Charleston, and the Sierra Nevada mountain range,” read a press release. “Historically, Native American tribes such as the Paiute and Shoshone peoples gathered elderberries for food and traditional uses.”

The press release added that when the bill is considered, Gurr hopes to invite the students to Carson City so they can experience the legislative process directly.

“Civic education is most powerful when students see that their voices matter,” Gurr explained in the release. “These students saw something missing in Nevada’s list of state symbols and took the initiative to suggest a solution. That’s exactly the kind of leadership our state needs.”

The assemblyman also said in the press release, “I want these students to know their ideas matter. This is their bill, and I’m honored to help carry it forward.”

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com