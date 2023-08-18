Award-winning gospel group performing at Pahrump church

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Armouraires Quartet will perform Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Bible Church.

The world is filled with all sorts of music and for many, the sounds of gospel reach deep into their hearts to touch their souls.

Those who have a love for Christian music will soon have the chance to enjoy a performance from an award-winning group whose mission is to spread the word of Jesus Christ through song. The Armouraires Quartet is scheduled to make a stop in the Pahrump Valley this Sunday, with Heritage Bible Church playing host for the event.

“The Armouraires Quartet is a Southern Gospel group. They are comprised of four men with a total of 37 years of singing with various groups,” Heritage Bible Church Secretary Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They are from Wichita, Kansas and they are coming all the way out to our little town to entertain us!”

Donning the full armor of God, the Amouraires Quartet travels the country to bring the word of God to communities as far flung as West Virginia, North and South Dakota, Texas and more. Over the years, the quartet has managed to gain some significant recognition, too, netting nominations for Group of the Year from the Artists Music Guild in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and taking home the top title of Midwest Group of the Year from 2012 to 2015. In 2013 and 2016, the Armouraires Quartet earned Song of the Year and they were named Midwest Ambassadors of the Year in 2014. The year 2017 saw them recognized for Midwest Live Album of the Year and most recently, they received a 2023 Mayor’s Recognition and Accomplishments Proclamation.

The Armouraires Quartet will be right here in Pahrump on Sunday, Aug. 20 and Wright said she couldn’t be more excited.

“They are truly an amazing group, we are very glad they are coming to perform here for our community,” Wright enthused. “They’ll be performing from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. so come join us and hear this wonderful group!”

Heritage Bible Church is located at 3061 Heritage Drive, near Lakeside Casino.

For more information call 775-727-7220.

