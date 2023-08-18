87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Award-winning gospel group performing at Pahrump church

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 18, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Armouraires Quartet will perform Sunday, Aug. 20 from 1 ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Armouraires Quartet will perform Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. at Heritage Bible Church.

The world is filled with all sorts of music and for many, the sounds of gospel reach deep into their hearts to touch their souls.

Those who have a love for Christian music will soon have the chance to enjoy a performance from an award-winning group whose mission is to spread the word of Jesus Christ through song. The Armouraires Quartet is scheduled to make a stop in the Pahrump Valley this Sunday, with Heritage Bible Church playing host for the event.

“The Armouraires Quartet is a Southern Gospel group. They are comprised of four men with a total of 37 years of singing with various groups,” Heritage Bible Church Secretary Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They are from Wichita, Kansas and they are coming all the way out to our little town to entertain us!”

Donning the full armor of God, the Amouraires Quartet travels the country to bring the word of God to communities as far flung as West Virginia, North and South Dakota, Texas and more. Over the years, the quartet has managed to gain some significant recognition, too, netting nominations for Group of the Year from the Artists Music Guild in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and taking home the top title of Midwest Group of the Year from 2012 to 2015. In 2013 and 2016, the Armouraires Quartet earned Song of the Year and they were named Midwest Ambassadors of the Year in 2014. The year 2017 saw them recognized for Midwest Live Album of the Year and most recently, they received a 2023 Mayor’s Recognition and Accomplishments Proclamation.

The Armouraires Quartet will be right here in Pahrump on Sunday, Aug. 20 and Wright said she couldn’t be more excited.

“They are truly an amazing group, we are very glad they are coming to perform here for our community,” Wright enthused. “They’ll be performing from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. so come join us and hear this wonderful group!”

Heritage Bible Church is located at 3061 Heritage Drive, near Lakeside Casino.

For more information call 775-727-7220.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Approximately 30 bicycles were donated to the last Smiles Ac ...
This free event will make the whole family ‘smile’
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What does a smile mean to me? The question is at the center of the Smiles Across Pahrump event, which makes its return this month following a several-year hiatus.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shelley Hee, cousin of a former Pahrump Valley Times report ...
How you can help Hawaii
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The disaster is considered the deadliest U.S wildfire in more than a century as more than 2,200 structures were also destroyed on the garden isle, with 86 percent being residential homes officials say.

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Head-on crash kills 1, injures another
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal vehicle crash last week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival always attracts large crowds and v ...
‘Cowboys and Aliens’ is theme for 58th annual Pahrump Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fall Festival is hands-down the biggest event the year for the town of Pahrump and there are now just five weeks left until the 58th annual event, meaning both preparations and excitement are ramping up.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Election 2024: Nye County to utilize state’s ballot-buying power
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is less than six months away and thanks to a new law enacted this year, Nye County is now able to tap into the state of Nevada’s buying-power when it comes to purchasing mail-in ballots.

By Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An amateur model poses on the sofa. It ...
Why this Instagrammable bench was removed from a Rhyolite museum
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Sit Here,” the colorful mosaic-covered sofa by artist Sofie Siegmann was dismantled and removed from the museum last month after it deteriorated into such condition that it could no longer be adequately and safely kept in repair.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times American Legion Post #22 Commander Melinda Mills is pictured ...
Purple Heart sundown service salutes area veterans — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Gathering at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery, America Legion members were joined by members of the DAV as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199, along with dozens of civilians out to show their support.