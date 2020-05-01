Beatty Airport reopens after renovation

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s runway was given a seal coating and new striping, and the apron, which was over thirty years old, was torn out and totally replaced.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s old apron, the area used for storing, fueling, and loading aircraft, was not up to current specifications and was so badly cracked that weeds grew out of it.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aside from the new gate, the renovated runway and new apron, the addition of the fueling station was completed and filled early in March.

The Beatty airport is open and operating after undergoing significant renovation.

In work that began in mid-March, the airport’s runway was given a seal coating and new striping, and the apron, which was over thirty years old, was torn out and totally replaced.

The project was made possible by a $684,375 Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement grant, which covered over 93.75% of the cost.

The airport’s old apron, the area used for storing, fueling, and loading aircraft, was not up to current specifications and was so badly cracked that weeds grew out of it.

Pahrump resident George Younghans, an aircraft owner and pilot who formerly lived on a ranch just north of Beatty, was at the airport Friday, April 24. Walking on the new apron, which includes new chain tie-downs, he remarked, “Isn’t this beautiful!”

Younghans was at the airport to fuel up his airplane with the last of the fuel contained in his portable fuel tank, which he pulled on a trailer behind a pickup. Now that the airport has a fueling station, he says he won’t need his tank anymore, and will be getting rid of it.

“For twenty years I pushed for fuel at this airport,” said Younghans. “I move away, and it gets it.”

The airport also has a new electronic, motorized security gate that provides easier access for pilots and for service vehicles.

Aside from the new gate, the renovated runway and new apron, there is also the addition of the fueling station, which was completed and filled early in March, is significant in making Beatty a more attractive destination for pilots. It also provides an important refueling opportunity for those flying the north-south Nevada corridor. The fueling station was made possible by a $390,000 Community Block Development Grant.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.