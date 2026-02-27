Beatty board approves vehicle grant application

Separate DUI arrest occurs at the scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Learn how to help keep local drinking water safe

Ginny Faulkner of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce shows Beatty's 'merch' for sale in the town office. (Thomas Hite/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

BEATTY — The Beatty Town Advisory Board on Feb. 9 advanced a mix of community-driven initiatives and operational decisions, including support for a proposed town art auction fundraiser, approval of routine financial items and authorization to pursue a grant for a new town vehicle.

Community art auction proposed

Local resident Patrick Taylor presented a proposal to organize a town-wide art auction to benefit a community member who recently lost their trailer in a tragedy.

Taylor said the event would accept all forms of art created by local residents and could be structured as a silent auction, potentially hosted locally with support from the senior center.

“This is something the community could come together for,” Taylor said, noting that details such as timing and venue remain under development. Information will be shared through social media, with Ladonna Scheiber of Beatty Graphics as spokesperson.

No formal board action was required, but members voiced encouragement for the effort.

Chamber reports economic interest

Ginny Faulkner of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce reported 30 visitors to the Chamber office in January, with $110.52 in sales and five new members joining.

For Beatty Seniors, 608 meals were served in January, generating $2,845 and raising $3,881 through an estate sale. The thrift store now employs two part-time staff members. The town office is also now selling Beatty-branded pens, mugs and bags for residents and tourists.

Faulkner also said a representative from the Jersey Mike’s franchise has inquired about potentially opening a location in Beatty and may attend an upcoming meeting when AngloGold representatives are present.

On a final note, Joe Spearman, winner of the 1971 Beatty burro races, plans to donate his 55-year-old first-place trophy back to the community.

Museum update

Patrick Taylor reported 264 visitors to the Beatty Museum in January, up from 191 in December, with the museum continuing seven-day operations.

Infrastructure and regional updates

Frank Jarvis of the Beatty Water and Sanitation District reported completion of a road cut and water main extension on First Street following county permitting approval.

Town Administrative Coordinator Carrie Radomski announced that NV Energy will resume construction activity on the Greenlink West transmission project following coordination with federal agencies regarding lighting requirements. Residents can expect to see renewed tower construction, including helicopter-assisted wire installation.

Financial actions

The board unanimously approved:

■ A $500 donation to Radio Goldfield KGFN, which promotes town meetings and events.

■ An update to Desert Hills Cemetery documents reflecting an increased $437 cost for Polygard vault grave liners.

Board members also scheduled a Fiscal Year 2027 budget workshop for March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Beatty Community Center.

Vehicle replacement grant

The board voted 4-0 to direct staff to apply for a grant from the Beatty Foundation for the purchase of a new 2026 Ram 1500 pickup truck.

The town’s current 2003 Ford Ranger has experienced increasing mechanical issues. A county-approved vendor quoted $49,589.25 for the replacement vehicle, with the grant request set not to exceed $60,000 to account for potential pricing changes and delivery costs.

Thomas Hite is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.